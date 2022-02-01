Grand Unity unveils ‘blue’ condos for young Bangkok professionals

Taddao said 2022 will be another game-changing year as the developer continues to explore locations with potential for growth, well-built infrastructure and convenient transportation – factors tailored to the new-normal lifestyle.

“Our highlight will be the launch of ‘blue’, a new condominium brand, as part of the BLUE Series, under the concept ‘Explore Your Area’.”

The affordable brand is designed to meet the lifestyle needs of today’s condo buyers’, breaking from Grand Unity’s past focus on middle to high-end buyers, Taddao said. “Blue” represents the identity, freedom and diversity of young professionals, she added.

The brand will feature three developments across Bangkok – blue Phahonyothin 35, blue Sukhumvit 89 and blue Sukhumvit 105 – with a combined value of more than 2.5 billion baht.

The company also aims to drive sales of move-in-ready projects worth more than 2.7 billion baht.

“We also have a revenue backlog of over 3.5 billion baht to be realised between 2022–2023,” Taddao said. She also revealed plans to develop projects along mass rapid transit lines worth about 8 billion baht once the economy recovers.

blue Phahonyothin 35

blue Phahonyothin 35 is an 800-million-baht complex of two 8-storey condos offering 322 fully furnished units close to Ratchayothin intersection in northern Bangkok’s business district. Six layouts are available from 24 to 37.50 square metres, with prices starting at 1.89 million baht. Sales open on February 26 with a promotion available at https://grandunity.co.th/th/blue-phahonyothin-35.

