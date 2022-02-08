Blue by Alain Ducasse at Iconsiam wins prestigious French honour

Siam Piwat Co Ltd, the world’s leading retail property developer and joint owner of Iconsiam shopping complex, marked another milestone in Thailand’s retail history with Blue by Alain Ducasse, the Michelin-starred restaurant at Iconsiam, winning the prestigious Le French Design 100 award.
The awards that honour French designers for their work outside France is another accolade on the list of international awards for Thailand, further bolstering its reputation on the global level.
The award ceremony at France’s Presidential Palace was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, Hervé Lemoine, the head of the jury, and guest of honour Philippe Starck. At the ceremony, Jouin Manku, a leading French design agency, was honoured with the Le French Design 100 award for its design for Blue By Alain Ducasse at Iconsiam in Bangkok.
Chadatip Chutrakul, chief executive officer of Siam Piwat Group and director of Iconsiam, said, “Blue by Alain Ducasse is another business born out of our key philosophy to deliver experiences beyond expectation. Our intention was to invite one of the world’s best-known chefs to open a restaurant here in Thailand to deliver a first-ever experience and bolster Thailand’s position as one of the world’s top gastronomic destinations. That is why Blue by Alain Ducasse is exclusive to Thailand. We worked closely with Alain Ducasse and Jouin Manku, the French design agency that meticulously oversaw every detail of the interior design to bring the ultimate dining experience and a unique aesthetic to life.”
A vital element of Iconsiam, Blue by Alain Ducasse is Thailand’s first-ever world-class contemporary French restaurant by legendary Alain Ducasse recognised with an astounding 21 Michelin stars. Prominently positioned on the coveted Chao Phraya riverfront with unparalleled panoramic views, the restaurant has since its opening in 2019 become a prime destination for epicures and gastronomes. Ever since, it has delivered world-class French cuisine using the finest ingredients and has been awarded one Michelin star for two consecutive years.
Blue By Alain Ducasse also won the “Best of the Year Award” in the fine dining category from Interior Design magazine, the most influential authority in the design industry worldwide.
The Le French Design 100 award that Jouin Manku has won for Blue by Alain Ducasse marks the first global accolade in 2022 for Siam Piwat and Iconsiam and highlights their continued success in creating experiences beyond expectation.
Over the years, Iconsiam has garnered 13 global awards at various world-class competitions, including the “Best Design of the Year” at the World Retail Awards 2019 hosted by the World Retail Congress, the first prize in the Best Shopping Centre category at the MAPIC Awards 2019 in Cannes, France, the 2020 VIVA Best-of-the-Best Design and Development Award, and being ranked in the top four in the Best Shopping Centre Category at the MIPIM Awards 2021.
Published : February 08, 2022
