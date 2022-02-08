Blue by Alain Ducasse at Iconsiam wins prestigious French honour

Siam Piwat Co Ltd, the world’s leading retail property developer and joint owner of Iconsiam shopping complex, marked another milestone in Thailand’s retail history with Blue by Alain Ducasse, the Michelin-starred restaurant at Iconsiam, winning the prestigious Le French Design 100 award.

The awards that honour French designers for their work outside France is another accolade on the list of international awards for Thailand, further bolstering its reputation on the global level.

The award ceremony at France’s Presidential Palace was attended by French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, Hervé Lemoine, the head of the jury, and guest of honour Philippe Starck. At the ceremony, Jouin Manku, a leading French design agency, was honoured with the Le French Design 100 award for its design for Blue By Alain Ducasse at Iconsiam in Bangkok.

Chadatip Chutrakul, chief executive officer of Siam Piwat Group and director of Iconsiam, said, “Blue by Alain Ducasse is another business born out of our key philosophy to deliver experiences beyond expectation. Our intention was to invite one of the world’s best-known chefs to open a restaurant here in Thailand to deliver a first-ever experience and bolster Thailand’s position as one of the world’s top gastronomic destinations. That is why Blue by Alain Ducasse is exclusive to Thailand. We worked closely with Alain Ducasse and Jouin Manku, the French design agency that meticulously oversaw every detail of the interior design to bring the ultimate dining experience and a unique aesthetic to life.”