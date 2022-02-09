CP Foods ranked Silver Class in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) has been awarded a Silver Class distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, placing it in the top 5 per cent of more than 230 best companies in the global Food Products sector.

The inclusion underlines CP Foods' longstanding and strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts in line with Thailand’s "Kitchen of the World" strategy and United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, said Wuthichai Sithipreedanant, CP Foods’ senior VP for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development.

Last year, the company launched CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action as a guideline for sustainable growth of business worldwide. CP Foods said the initiative’s key purpose is to create food security for a growing global population, using sustainable practices to mitigate environmental and societal impacts and solve global problems including climate change.