Mon, February 14, 2022

business

CP Foods ranked Silver Class in the Sustainability Yearbook 2022

The inclusion underlines CP Foods' longstanding and strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts in line with Thailand’s "Kitchen of the World" strategy and United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, said Wuthichai Sithipreedanant, CP Foods’ senior VP for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development.

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) has been awarded a Silver Class distinction in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022, placing it in the top 5 per cent of more than 230 best companies in the global Food Products sector.

The inclusion underlines CP Foods' longstanding and strong commitment to environmental, social, and governance (ESG) efforts in line with Thailand’s "Kitchen of the World" strategy and United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, said Wuthichai Sithipreedanant, CP Foods’ senior VP for Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainable Development.

Last year, the company launched CPF 2030 Sustainability in Action as a guideline for sustainable growth of business worldwide. CP Foods said the initiative’s key purpose is to create food security for a growing global population, using sustainable practices to mitigate environmental and societal impacts and solve global problems including climate change.

CP Foods said it had made multiple ESG efforts in recent years by adopting renewable energy, developing environmentally friendly packaging, sourcing raw material from responsible sources, and initiating waste-to-value projects to reduce food waste in business processes to zero by 2030.

The company said it is also helping conserve and restore watershed and mangrove forests, while increasing green areas in the workplace to protect biodiversity and mitigate its environmental footprint.

