Singha blasts off into Metaverse with ‘Food Factor’ brands

Singha is jumping into the Metaverse via the Jakaverse platform, which will deliver seamless brand engagement for restaurants under the Food Factor group, as well as new and exciting experiences for consumers.

Jakaverse, the first virtual world developed by Thai and foreign start-ups, will be officially unveiled in the US soon before being made available to the public, with the aim of becoming the industry's latest unicorn, said Piti Bhirombhakdi, senior executive vice president of Boonrawd Brewery Co Ltd, the maker of Singha beer.

An area within the platform will be utilised to drive business results with solutions like product marketing, restaurants, and lifestyle events to create marketing experiences such as food festivals, music shows, and athletic competitions – all inside the Jakaverse.

Brands entering the Jakaverse include Santafe, Santafe Easy, EST.33, Farm Design, and cloud kitchens like Grain which serves Hot Chic Buns, Holy Kao.

"For the past 89 years, Singha has been determined to deliver the best products and services to the public. As the world changes due to technological innovations, the Metaverse, which combines the real and virtual world, presents an abundance of economic opportunities, including business and marketing," Piti said.