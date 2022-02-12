Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021-2022 a sparkling success

Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), revealed that, although the Covid-19 outbreak continues, the Thai gem and jewelry industry can adapt to the situation. It can be seen from the export sales in 2021, that gems and jewelry exports are one of an important industry of the country, ranking fifth place on the export value and generating Bt194,706.08-million income."

The aim of this third international gems and jewelry festival was reinforcing the image of Chanthaburi as the "City of Gems", the global center of gems and jewelry trade, to stimulate the economy, to build confidence in the gem trade and to be a platform for entrepreneurs in this province and from all over the country to present their gems and jewelry products to lovers and major buyers, both domestic and international, after a 2-year hiatus from organizing gems and jewelry exhibitions.