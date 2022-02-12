Chanthaburi Gems and Jewelry Festival 2021-2022 a sparkling success

Sumed Prasongpongchai, director of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand (GIT), revealed that, although the Covid-19 outbreak continues, the Thai gem and jewelry industry can adapt to the situation. It can be seen from the export sales in 2021, that gems and jewelry exports are one of an important industry of the country, ranking fifth place on the export value and generating Bt194,706.08-million income."
The aim of this third international gems and jewelry festival was reinforcing the image of Chanthaburi as the "City of Gems", the global center of gems and jewelry trade, to stimulate the economy, to build confidence in the gem trade and to be a platform for entrepreneurs in this province and from all over the country to present their gems and jewelry products to lovers and major buyers, both domestic and international, after a 2-year hiatus from organizing gems and jewelry exhibitions.
In addition, Business Matching were also organised with the support of the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB) and the Department of International Trade Promotion, Ministry of Commerce, inviting target buyers both domestically and internationally, including potential representative from foreign chambers of commerce in Thailand, to join the "hybrid" business negotiation both onsite at the event and Online Business Matching (OBM), creating a total trading value from foreign importers of Bt248.38 million - Bt83.38 million from OBM and Bt165 million from the event.
This year, the trading value increased 205% and also gained over Bt200 million for the hospitality and tourism industry during the event period, more than in 2019 with Bt21.20 million.
This huge success showed the strength of the Thai gem and jewelry industry that was widely recognised around the world.
In this regard, GIT plans to develop Thai gem and jewelry industry with more than one million personnel towards a sustainable prosperity.
By Kitchana Lersakvanitchakul
Published : February 12, 2022
By : THE NATION
