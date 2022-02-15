CP joins hands with Kasetsart University to create new cannabis strains

The collaboration’s goal is to boost research in food and agriculture and develop the country's higher education in three areas, namely curriculum, research, and capacity building for students.

KU students will receive hands-on teaching from CP Foods experts to build quality graduates that meet global market demands, the company said.

CP Foods said it will also fund research on cannabis strains for cannabis-based products suited to the Thai market in the hope of creating a new cash crop for farmers.

Meanwhile, KU, CP Foods and CPP will work together on multiple research projects including nutrition for athletes, food for the elderly, alternative proteins, probiotics and local ingredients.



CP Foods CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert said the partnership with KU, a leading university in the field of agriculture and food science, will increase competitiveness of Thai food products.