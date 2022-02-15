Fri, February 18, 2022

business

CP joins hands with Kasetsart University to create new cannabis strains

Thailand’s largest food company has joined hands with Kasetsart University (KU) to develop cannabis strains and other food-related innovations.

Thailand’s largest food company has joined hands with Kasetsart University (KU) to develop cannabis strains and other food-related innovations.

Charoen Pokphand Foods (CP Foods) and Charoen Pokphand Produce (CPP) said their collaboration with KU will begin with two pilot research projects – on new cannabis varieties and food for athletes.

The collaboration’s goal is to boost research in food and agriculture and develop the country's higher education in three areas, namely curriculum, research, and capacity building for students.

CP joins hands with Kasetsart University to create new cannabis strains

KU students will receive hands-on teaching from CP Foods experts to build quality graduates that meet global market demands, the company said.

CP Foods said it will also fund research on cannabis strains for cannabis-based products suited to the Thai market in the hope of creating a new cash crop for farmers.

CP joins hands with Kasetsart University to create new cannabis strains

Meanwhile, KU, CP Foods and CPP will work together on multiple research projects including nutrition for athletes, food for the elderly, alternative proteins, probiotics and local ingredients.


CP joins hands with Kasetsart University to create new cannabis strains CP Foods CEO Prasit Boondoungprasert said the partnership with KU, a leading university in the field of agriculture and food science, will increase competitiveness of Thai food products.

Related News

Published : February 15, 2022

Related News

Baht rises to 7-month high

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Russia-Ukraine tensions expected to pressure SET

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Diesel tax cut to cost 17 billion baht in lost revenue

Published : Feb 17, 2022

EEC Office invites Putin, discusses cooperation with Russian, Hungarian envoys

Published : Feb 17, 2022

Latest News

Chiang Mai imposes ‘circuit-breaker’ for 7 days to curb rising infections

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Baht rises to 7-month high

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Leicester City to erect statue of Vichai at King Power Stadium

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Diesel excise tax cut for 3 months from today, benzine measure in pipeline

Published : Feb 18, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.