Never before have businesses been confronting with an environmental issue of this magnitude. Where are the challenges and opportunities? What innovations will be the answer for sustainable growth?
Krungthep Turakij newspaper in collaboration with Dow Thailand Group (Dow) on the occasion of the 125th anniversary of the founding of Dow will be organizing a seminar on the "Fast Track to the Net Zero" on Friday, March 11, 2022 from 13:00 - 17:30 hrs.
The idea is to present the challenges and business opportunities arising from the Net Zero emissions target. Led by both local and international experts joining the panel discussion, participants will be introduced innovative solutions that not only enable business growth while reducing carbon emission but also achieve the sustainability goals more efficiently and promptly.
Joining the panel discussion:
• Khun Auramon Supthaweethum, Director General, Department of Trade Negotiations
• Assoc. Prof. Dr. Singh Intrachooto, Chief Advisor to MQDC's Research & Innovation for Sustainability Center (RISC)
• Dr. Nuwong Chollacoop, Committee, Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand
• Khun Chivanon Piyaphitakskul, Marketing Manager, Kantar, Thailand and Malaysia, Worldpanel Division
• Mr. Loganathan Ravisanker, Associate Technology and Business Development Director, Dow Southeast Asia
• Mr. Nicholas Kolesch, Vice President of Projects Alliance to End Plastic Waste
• and a Team of innovation experts from Dow group.
Register to view via online channel at www.bangkokbiznews.com/seminar/netzero3
For more information, call 02 338 3000 press 1
Published : February 15, 2022
