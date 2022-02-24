Country stands to benefit from alcohol, tobacco taxes: Thai Health

He pointed out that about 50,000 people die each year due to excessive alcohol intake, resulting in economic and social losses of more than US$2.5 billion (THB80.7 billion).

“A study on social issues also indicated that about 4 million Thais were affected by alcohol drinking, such as drunken driving and quarrelling among family members and colleagues,” he said.

Supreeda said the number of alcohol consumers in Thailand has decreased gradually over the past ten years.

“Alcohol taxation and tax implementation for health development will also help raise the level of well-being in Thai society,” he added.

Movendi International president Kristina Sperkova said alcoholic beverages have impacted household living, health and society.

“A World Health Organisation report in 2010 advised member countries that implementing alcohol taxation will help mitigate problems due to alcohol consumption, but many countries have not adopted it to boost their economies, health and societies,” she said.

She added that a study in 2019 also indicated that alcohol taxation could enable countries to achieve up to ten targets under SDGs.

Meanwhile, World Bank senior health specialist Dr Sheila Dutta said alcohol taxation would help enhance the universal healthcare coverage scheme and promote the development of healthy communities.

“Also, it helps countries gain resources necessary for development in the post-Covid-19 era,” she added.