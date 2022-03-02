Chill out and party with The Standard’s upbeat ‘Sunny Grooves’ sessions in Hua Hin

The Standard beach resort in Hua Hin is bringing an upbeat Miami Beach vibe to Thailand this week as it presents “Sunny Grooves” – two live sessions from pioneering Thai DJ Slowlygreen.

Set to take place on March 4 and 5 at the resort’s chic social spaces, the Beach Bar and Lido Bar, Sunny Grooves invites guests and local residents to drop in, chill out and boogie down in a spectacular alfresco setting, surrounded by verdant lawns, tropical greenery and just steps away from the shimmering sea.

On March 4, DJ Slowlygreen will take the stage to spin at the Beach Bar from 6pm to 9pm. Hotel guests, beachgoers and other party people can soak up the laidback atmosphere and throw some shapes on the soft sand.

On March 5, he will set up his decks at the Lido Bar from 4pm till 7pm, giving The Standard’s guests and visitors a chance to unwind by the pool or get groovy on the grass.

The Beach Bar and Lido Bar will be serving up a delightful selection of cocktails, light bites and casual Thai snacks on both evenings.

Diners seeking a more immersive culinary experience can head to Praça, The Standard’s restored heritage house and Thai izakaya by the sea, which serves authentic, innovative Thai cuisine with a creative, international twist.

DJ Slowlygreen is inspired by sounds from around the world. His sets are lively with influences from the US house scene, disco, jazz, dub and world beats. The Sunny Grooves sessions will be upbeat enough to let guests get down and dance barefoot, as the day melts seamlessly into night.

For more details, check out https://www.standardhotels.com/.../sunny-grooves-with-dj.