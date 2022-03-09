Marriott Bonvoy travel fair injects new life into Thai tourism

The “Marriott Bonvoy Travel Show” will be held from March 14 to 20 at EmQuartier in Bangkok, allowing local residents to book attractive stays at hotels across the Kingdom.

The “Marriott Bonvoy Travel Show” will see more than 40 Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts, covering 14 distinct brands, to showcase their world-class accommodation, services and guest experiences.

The aim is to stimulate domestic travel demand and give local residents the opportunity to stay in style at desirable destinations.

Thai nationals and local expats will be able to learn all about Marriott’s properties and discover a series of attractive packages and promotions for their next vacation. Additional promotions and privileges await Krungsri credit card and KTC cardholders.

Marriott Bonvoy has an important role to play in stimulating the recovery of Thailand’s tourism industry. Thai nationals and expats can enjoy staycations in desirable destinations nationwide, including urban sojourns in Bangkok, island escapes in Phuket and Koh Samui, blissful beachfront breaks in Krabi or Khao Lak, weekend retreats in Hua Hin, Pattaya and Rayong, or captivating cultural experiences in Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai.

With 14 distinct brands ranging from modern midscale hotels to ultra-luxury resorts, every guest can find their ultimate vacation.

The fair will be hosted at the Quartier Gallery on the M Floor of EmQuartier.

For more information, please visit https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/marriott-thailand-travel-show/