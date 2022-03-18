AIA developing its third premium office building on Bangna-Trat Road

AIA Thailand’s real estate investment will not only help drive the Thai economy, but AIA East Gateway will also offer premium offices and healthy lifestyles to office workers in Bangna, especially in the Next Normal era.

"AIA has been successful in developing two premium office buildings, namely AIA Capital Centre on Ratchadaphisek Road and AIA Sathorn Tower in Bangkok’s Sathorn area," he explained.

"Currently, the occupancy rate of these two buildings is as high as 90 per cent, despite an economic slowdown amidst the Covid-19 outbreak that has dragged on for two years already."

Spread over more than 10 rai (1.6 hectares) of land, AIA East Gateway will perfectly accommodate business expansions of Thai and foreign business groups and leading investors in this emerging CBD location of Bangna, he said.

AIA has recognised the potential of the Bangna–Trat area in both its outstanding development potential and strong economic growth. Its potential is solid for both the present and the future as Bangna-Trat is emerging as a new central business district (CBD) in Bangkok’s Eastern area.

This new CBD has convenient access to various transportation systems. It is easily accessible from both the Green Line and Yellow Line (Lat Phrao–Samrong), which will begin operating in the middle of 2022.

AIA East Gateway sits about 350 metres from the Yellow Line’s Si Iam station. The Yellow Line promises to enable easier and more convenient commute in and out of the inner-city area.

In the near future, the Yellow line will also be integrated with other mass transit routes such as the Blue, Grey, Orange, Pink and Green lines, and the Airport Rail Link.