ST Engineering downgraded to AA+ on TransCore post-acquisition, outlook stable

“Our issuer credit rating of AA+ for ST Engineering incorporates a six-notch uplift from the company’s SACP of BBB+. This continues to reflect our view of an extremely high likelihood of extraordinary support to ST Engineering from the government of Singapore through Temasek Holdings,” the agency said.

"Following the TransCore transaction, S&P Global Ratings’ view of ST Engineering’s stand-alone creditworthiness has been significantly weakened by a notable increase in the company’s leverage tolerance.

“Although the acquisition of TransCore will immediately be cash flow accretive, the S$3.6 billion [THB88.96 billion] debt-funded acquisition will almost triple ST Engineering’s debt to S$5.3 billion in 2022 from $2.1 billion as of December 31, 2021. We forecast ST Engineering’s debt-to-EBITDA ratio will increase to about 4.0x in 2022, improving by about 3.0x-3.5x thereafter,” the agency said.