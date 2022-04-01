Mikimoto celebrates Japan’s cherry blossoms with captivating 2022 spring collection

The delicate, ethereal cherry blossom petals are transformed into precious jewellery such as matching earrings, pendant and bracelet with lustrous Akoya pearls and sparkling diamonds – a perfect gift that represents eternal love for any woman.

Spring-time cherry blossoms are an inspiration for exceptional jewellery fit for ladies in search of timeless gracefulness.

The set, which comprises earrings, ring and pendant with lustrous, perfectly round South Sea white pearls and exquisite diamonds on a white gold setting, brings luxurious and charming air to the wearer.

Understated elegance and stylishness are Mikimoto's renowned authenticity.

Earrings and a pendant featuring round and lustrous white Akoya pearls adorned on a rose gold setting make this collection exquisitely timeless and a match for sophisticated, modern women with minimal style.

Another matching set in the Spring Collection 2022 that draws inspiration from flowing lively blooms, the Dancing Lines, comprises earrings, ring and pendant constructed with white South Sea pearls on a white gold setting – an analogy to a strong, intertwined bond.

Another highlight is the Akoya pearl brooch with diamond and pink gemstone where perfectly round white Akoya pearls are placed with a delicate bee and petals of dazzling diamonds with precious pink gemstones – truly an accessory for every occasion.

