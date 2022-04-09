New research centre aims to offer readymade AI solutions to all sectors

Visai AI Co Ltd (VISAI) signed a memorandum of understanding with the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA).

Vista chairman Pailin Chuchottaworn said the purpose of the venture was to ensure maximum benefit from artificial intelligence technology. “Many people have taken advantage of this technology. Not only big business organisations, but all entrepreneurs can tap AI to develop their knowledge and take their business forward,” Pailin said. VISTEC has created VISAI to create all AI solutions for all sectors in collaboration with DEPA, he said.

In the keynote session, Asst. Prof Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, the president and CEO of DEPA, spoke on “Ai as Digital Infrastructure”. He said Thailand’s economic structure in 2021 was quite fragile. He divided the pyramid structure into three major parts — the major portion is the agriculture sector while small and medium-sized enterprises are at the top of the pyramid. Big organisations are mostly multinationals, while the presence of big domestic companies is negligible in the economic structure. He thinks the time has come to promote and develop AI technologies to create a strong economic system with an infrastructure that everyone can access and use. He said business competition has been affected by the digital disruption, changing society, changing climate and new diseases. Due to all these reasons, Thailand needed to create systems that would give it a digital competitive advantage in four key areas: digital access, digital connectivity, digital data and digital automation to create sustainable growth.