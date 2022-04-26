Thu, April 28, 2022

business

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

PTG has joined hands with the Department of Interior Trade (DIT) for a campaign to support farmers.

PTG has joined hands with the Department of Interior Trade (DIT) for a campaign to support farmers. Customers who fill up with 300 baht of fuel or 100 baht of LPG will get a pack of onions, shallots or garlic at 657 participating PT gas stations in 25 provinces across the country. The campaign also aims to help people who are suffering hardship from increased living costs.

PTG executive vice-president Rangsun Puangprang said the company joined hands with DIT to purchase 90 tonnes of onions, shallots and garlic from farmers in the North as the current price is low. The move will relieve farmers’ hardship by enabling them to sell their produce at a fair price all season long while also stabilising the price of agricultural products. PTG will hand out 300,000 packs of this produce to PT Max Card holders who fill up with fuel or LPG at the participating stations.

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

Onions, garlic and shallots can be used to cook nutritious meals are known to increase appetite, help treat colds, treat hypertension, help prevent heart disease, and reduce fat and cholesterol in blood vessels.

The campaign will also combat cost of living problems at a time when people are affected by the Covid-19 situation.

The promotion will be held from Friday to Sunday or until products are run out, and be limited to one pack per customer.

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign “PTG is ready to join hands with the government sector to help stabilise the Thai farming sector while supporting every manufacturing process and increasing various selling channels so farmers can rely on themselves and live a good life sustainably.

"Moreover, it will increase the price and value for these three products while enabling people to consume high-quality and safe agricultural products to reduce the oversupply and low price problems via PT gas stations,” Rangsan said.

PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

“PTG is ready to join hands with the government sector to help stabilise the Thai farming sector while supporting every manufacturing process and increasing various selling channels so farmers can rely on themselves and live a good life sustainably.

"Moreover, it will increase the price and value for these three products while enabling people to consume high-quality and safe agricultural products to reduce the oversupply and low price problems via PT gas stations,” Rangsan said.

Meanwhile, DIT director-general Wattanasak Sur-iam thanked PTG for supporting onion, shallot, and garlic farmers in the North.

DIT has used the “Omkoi Model” to make contracts with buyers in advance so farmers will have security, have a market to sell their produce, and know the price in advance to stabilise prices across the growing season this year

PTTEP Q1 revenue jumps 5%, but profit sees slight dip quarter on quarter

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Amid rising cost of living, household debt hits highest level in 14 years

Published : Apr 28, 2022

GULF wins 4 prestigious awards from World HRD Congress 2022, reiterating best-in-class HR management

Published : Apr 28, 2022

No approval yet for hike in retail prices of instant noodles: Jurin

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Prayut admits govt has run out of money after capping diesel price for months

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Published : April 26, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

PTTEP Q1 revenue jumps 5%, but profit sees slight dip quarter on quarter

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Red-Hot Chanettee Gets Quick into Gear at 3rd Thailand Mixed Opener

Published : Apr 28, 2022

TAT offers virtual ‘Amazing Durian’ experience on metaverse

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Toyota set to sign MoU for Thai EV subsidy package

Published : Apr 28, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.