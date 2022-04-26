PTG joins hands with DTI to help farmers in veggies-and-fuel campaign

PTG executive vice-president Rangsun Puangprang said the company joined hands with DIT to purchase 90 tonnes of onions, shallots and garlic from farmers in the North as the current price is low. The move will relieve farmers’ hardship by enabling them to sell their produce at a fair price all season long while also stabilising the price of agricultural products. PTG will hand out 300,000 packs of this produce to PT Max Card holders who fill up with fuel or LPG at the participating stations.

Onions, garlic and shallots can be used to cook nutritious meals are known to increase appetite, help treat colds, treat hypertension, help prevent heart disease, and reduce fat and cholesterol in blood vessels.

The campaign will also combat cost of living problems at a time when people are affected by the Covid-19 situation.

The promotion will be held from Friday to Sunday or until products are run out, and be limited to one pack per customer.

“PTG is ready to join hands with the government sector to help stabilise the Thai farming sector while supporting every manufacturing process and increasing various selling channels so farmers can rely on themselves and live a good life sustainably.

"Moreover, it will increase the price and value for these three products while enabling people to consume high-quality and safe agricultural products to reduce the oversupply and low price problems via PT gas stations,” Rangsan said.