BJC Big C Foundation, Swiss Embassy support education of Lahu hill tribe children

(PR News) To celebrate the 90th anniversary of the Thai-Swiss relationship, the BJC Big C Foundation collaborates with the Embassy of Switzerland in Thailand in supporting the education of Lahu hill tribe children at the Ban Na Ma-un Border Patrol Police Learning Centre in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district. 

The centre which has been opened since 2021 has been teaching the reading, speaking, listening and writing of Lahu language using Roman letters to hill tribe children.

BJC Big C Foundation by Aswin Techajareonvikul, CEO and president of BJC and Big C Group, on April 4 contributed financial support to the collaboration, which was received by the Swiss ambassador Helene Budliger Artieda at the Embassy in Bangkok.
 

