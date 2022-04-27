Sheraton Hua Hin Resort and Spa offers resort credit up to THB 1,000 per night

Enjoy this summer with your loved ones and get ready to indulge in your favorite dishes at Luna restaurant in a seaside setting or unwind with a combination of aromatic massages at Shine Spa, a full-service spa. Or stay in shape with Sheraton Fitness, which has a full range of equipment. The stream room and sauna are both open every day.
Revel in the sea's atmosphere, relax and unwind with a Sheraton Signature Bed in a spacious guest room of 49 square meters, separated bathtubs, and a shower room that makes you feel more at ease. Garden Room, with a beautiful view of the garden surrounding the resort, Lagoon View, a special guest room with a panoramic view of the lagoon style swimming pool, or Lagoon Access, the most popular room type, with easy access to the swimming pool from the balcony to enhance your experience with the good vibes surrounding the resort.
Make your own reservation now until 30 June 2022 and enjoy your stay by 30 September 2022.
Special room rates start at THB 3,230-NET per room per night and include the following perks:
- Enjoy daily breakfast at a special price of THB 350-NET per person per meal (originally THB 750)
- FREE daily resort credit of THB 500-NET when booking a Garden Room, THB 800-NET when booking a Lagoon View Room, or THB 1,000-NET when booking a Lagoon Access Room.
*Resort credit can only be used to pay for incidentals during your stay and cannot be saved for future reservations or combined with another promotion or discount.
Book Now: https://bit.ly/SHERATON-HUAHIN-TAKETHECREDIT
For more information, please contact 032-708 000 OR [email protected]
The hotel determines the terms and conditions of the reservation and are subject to change without prior notice
Published : Apr 28, 2022
By : THE NATION
