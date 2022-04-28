Cross-Sectoral Collaboration for Disaster Resilience Promoted at REDCON Asia’s Press Conference

However, “such coordination will not be easy,” according to Mr. Tam Hoang from UN-Habitat. “Tackling the combined threats of the Twin C’s: Climate change and COVID-19, requires innovative approaches, along with a readiness to finance new infrastructure and technologies towards longer-term durable solutions across the humanitarian-developmental nexus.

Meanwhile, the crucial role of media in disaster risk and emergency management was highlighted by Ms. Anchalee Kongrut and Ms. Neeracha Malisak, representing Bangkok Post and The Nation respectively. “As media, I believe that we can play a productive role, and become part of the effort. Because disaster management is becoming more important --not just events to be covered. Climate change --or even recent and ongoing war will become mankind's problem. All of us will be affected, so everyone needs to be on the team, so does media,” stresses Ms. Anchalee Kongrut.

The Nation’s editor, Neeracha Malisak-Lemire has also participated in a short speech for this Resilience on Emergency and Disaster Conference, focusing on the media role and its power in raising awareness about the natural disasters, emphasising the current challenges of making our world a better and more sustainable place to live for our own existence and for the future generations.

“The Nation believes, as media, that we play a crucial role in serving as a medium linking all parties – the government, private sector, the public, etc. – through communication to raise awareness and visibility of the problems. This communication helps provide better information and understanding so all parties are prepared to deal with any new problems that may arise. This also helps protect vulnerable groups like children, women, the elderly, etc. Clear communication and awareness will bring us together locally, regionally and internationally so we can build a better, resilient, sustainable world,” said Ms. Neeracha.

Dr. Tavida Kamolvej from Thammasat University represented the academia’s voice at this event, saying that “Extreme weather will definitely add uncertainty and complexity to disaster risks that need collective action from all mechanisms one society has. Environment disruptions require all actions to be proactive and synergized. As we gather today, the strong intention of concerting effort to make the region safer leading by government agency, universities, international organizations and alliance, and REDCON Asia, will guide us to better constructive practices to reduce all risks we shared.”

The program was concluded by Mr. Igor Palka, Managing Director of VNU Asia Pacific, saying that “VNU is grateful for the continued support of our partners and speakers for REDCON Asia in December 2022. Organizing it this year could not be more than timely and relevant as we, together, find the solutions to address the nexus of disease-disaster-climate change phenomena.”