HRH Princess Sirindhorn opens 10th and 11th White Elephant Art Exhibition

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on April 28 opened the 10th and 11th White Elephant Art Exhibition and gave awards to winners of the White Elephant Art Awards under the topics of “In the Dream” and “Thais Giving Each Other” on the 9th floor of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre in Bangkok’s Pathumwan district.

HRH Princess Sirindhorn was welcomed by Khajit Chatchawanich, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration permanent secretary, Thapana Sirivadhanabhakdi, President and CEO of Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, President of Bangkok Art and Culture Centre Foundation, Nitikorn Kraivixien, Director of Art and Culture Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, and organizer representatives.

The event will be open to the public with no admission fees from April 28 to August 28 every day except Monday from 10am to 7pm.

