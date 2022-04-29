State electricity authorities, automaker get on board to drive EV growth

Wilas added that the MEA will bring its experience and knowledge in EV technology that it has accumulated in the past decade to work with the PEA, Egat and GWM to promote the policies of the National Electric Vehicle Policy Committee under the Ministry of Energy, which is targeting at least 30 per cent of the country’s total automotive manufacturing output by 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles.

“This goal will bring Thailand closer to a low carbon society and fast-track us towards the target of carbon neutrality by 2050, as per the government's pledge to the 26th Conference of the Parties to United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP26) held late last year in Glasgow, Scotland,” said Wilas.

The MEA governor elaborated that under the MoU, the authority will work with EV manufacturers to build an EV ecosystem to support the use of EV among motorists in Thailand, as well as attract new users.

“Via this ecosystem, EV users will be able to exchange information regarding each model of EV, explore the locations of EV-charging stations along their travel route, and exchange knowledge related to EV topics, such as the environmental impact of reusing and recycling EV batteries.”