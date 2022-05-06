Enjoy the Beauty of a Luxury Private Villa in Bangkok

Mulberry Grove Villas

Mulberry Grove Villas are spacious, luxury private villas that provide intergenerational living space for families, surrounded by natural greenery and mature trees. Mulberry Grove is part of The Forestias development planned for the Bangna area of Bangkok.

Mulberry Grove Villas offers a clustered approach to living that creates a close-knit neighbourhood of people taking care of one another. The villas are interconnected with walkways that invite multiple generations of a family to live in adjacent villas.

The villas are designed to be flexible and offer various floor plans to comfortably accommodate small or large families. With a spacious open-air design that features large windows overlooking the surrounding natural environment, your family will feel as if they're far away from the big city.

Purchasing the ultimate villa residence in Bangkok also entitles your family to use the Mulberry Reserve Club. This exclusive private club offers the Play Room, a room just for the kids with games, toys and activities to keep young minds active and engaged.

For adults, the club also has The Studio. This modern, air-conditioned fitness room has the best in state-of-the-art aerobic and weight-training equipment for active adults.

The Mulberry Reserve Club also features a steam room, sauna, and large, luxurious swimming pool where you can relax and play with your family and gaze out at the natural environment that surrounds you.

