Azure Rich Group announces new Resort Project in Jomtien Beach, Thailand in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

The development will join the portfolio of upscale Wyndham® branded hotels and resorts which are known for comfortable, well-designed accommodation and exceptional service in sought-after destinations all over the world, including Gold Coast, Sydney, Bali, Bangkok, Phuket, Shanghai, Athens and more.
The new resort is expected to open phase 1 by 2024 and will offer 950 rooms over 6 hotel and resort buildings, a 3,800sqm Events/Mixed-use building, an 8 island Health and Well-being enclave, over 23,000sqm of operational and commercial space and a host of leisure facilities, including a 220m long man-made sand swimming lagoon, several world-class dining outlets, and co-work facilities. The resort is the first of a new chain of resorts being developed by Azure Rich Group, with a second project in Phuket having already received EIA approval, a third site in Bangkok launching in 2022, and upcoming projects in Gold Coast Australia, and Queenstown, New Zealand.
“Having Wyndham Hotels & Resorts as a collaborator for the development is a strong vote of confidence in Thailand as a world-class tourist destination and the Eastern Seaboard in particular. Given the location and style of our resort, we feel that the Wyndham brand family is the right choice and a great fit for us. We are thrilled to join the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts network and look forward to leveraging its strong global presence and loyalty program to elevate the profile of our Nebu Resort brand for both international and domestic tourists," said Dr. Supareak Charlie Chomchan, Managing Director of Azure Rich Group.
“The resort is an exciting development, and we are proud to introduce our Wyndham brand to the Eastern Seaboard of Thailand with a premium resort product set along one of Thailand’s beautiful coastlines,” said Joon Aun Ooi, President Asia Pacific, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “With its exceptional coastal location benefitting from Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), a special development zone supported by the Thai Government and private sector with significant investment into infrastructure, including the expansion of the local International Airport, a high-speed railway link, highway extensions, as well as world class tourism facilities, the resort will become a favourite with holidaymakers and corporate retreats seeking all the facilities of a true Tourism Village and amazing surrounds,” he added.
Situated in Chonburi Province in Thailand, the resort is only a 1h 30m drive from Bangkok. The idyllic setting is a popular coastal retreat with millions of people visiting annually to enjoy its beaches, which are ideal for water sports, boat trips, and swimming. The region is a holiday hotspot for families and groups thanks to the local culture, island hopping, delicious seafood and fun local attractions.
“This project is a first of its kind in Thailand and will not follow a traditional resort and hotel business model. We offer an opportunity for investors to purchase a hotel room either in full, or in part, through a fractional ownership program and benefit from rental incomes and personal usage privileges. Further, we will go beyond traditional investment products and offer lower investment thresholds to appeal to a growing younger demographic, with the development of a metaverse community in the future,” said Bryan Priestley, Co-Managing Director, Azure Rich Group.
Azure Rich Group has assembled a team of renowned international and local property experts to launch its Nebu brand and through its partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, looks forward to setting a new bar height within the industry, blending cutting-edge design technology and commercial innovations to serve its investors and customers in the years ahead. www.nebuworld.com
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 13, 2022
Published : May 10, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 15, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022
Published : May 14, 2022