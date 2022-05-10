Azure Rich Group announces new Resort Project in Jomtien Beach, Thailand in partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Situated in Chonburi Province in Thailand, the resort is only a 1h 30m drive from Bangkok. The idyllic setting is a popular coastal retreat with millions of people visiting annually to enjoy its beaches, which are ideal for water sports, boat trips, and swimming. The region is a holiday hotspot for families and groups thanks to the local culture, island hopping, delicious seafood and fun local attractions.

“This project is a first of its kind in Thailand and will not follow a traditional resort and hotel business model. We offer an opportunity for investors to purchase a hotel room either in full, or in part, through a fractional ownership program and benefit from rental incomes and personal usage privileges. Further, we will go beyond traditional investment products and offer lower investment thresholds to appeal to a growing younger demographic, with the development of a metaverse community in the future,” said Bryan Priestley, Co-Managing Director, Azure Rich Group.

Azure Rich Group has assembled a team of renowned international and local property experts to launch its Nebu brand and through its partnership with Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, looks forward to setting a new bar height within the industry, blending cutting-edge design technology and commercial innovations to serve its investors and customers in the years ahead. www.nebuworld.com

