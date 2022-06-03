Tue, June 21, 2022

Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

One of the most important requirements for visitors to Thailand, now that the old rules have been lifted, is the COVID-19 insurance plan for foreigners, which covers the traveler for at least $10,000. In addition to meeting all the other requirements, the traveler must also have a valid visa and a Thailand Pass. This health insurance is an extra safety measure to make sure that the traveler will be able to pay for all costs if they get COVID-19 or die from it while they are in the kingdom.

When it comes to documentation, Thai immigration authorities are notoriously rigorous, and they will require a Thailand Pass on arrival if you are not Thai. A number of insurance companies in Thailand have teamed together to create COVID-19 insurance plans that will be approved by immigration, and these policies may be acquired quickly and conveniently online.

The Thailand Pass, and insurance is only required if you are NOT Thai.

What are the most affordable options?

Currently there is a MSIG Covid Insurance policy for only ฿660 (19 USD) policy which will meet the entry requirements.

There is also a lowcost FWD Covid Insurance policy for ฿650 but in order to qualify for the policy you need to meet the following requirement:

  • Provide negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours prior to the policy effective date otherwise the effective date of your policy will be 14 days after your arrival.

If you cannot meet this requirement then you may be interested in MSIG Covid InsuranceLUMA Covid Insurance, or WorldTrips Covid Insurance.

What is the recommended policy?

We recommend the LUMA Covid Insurance as they has instant approval, and you can apply for your Thailand Pass right after you get the document with 1 minute. The LUMA Covid Insurance will also automatically cover travel to Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Vietnam.

What insurance document do I upload for Thailand Pass?

If you purchase a policy from any of the featured policies below you will receive a PDF document which will contain a single page letter which will mention the following things

  • Full Name of the traveler
  • Coverage amount $10,000+
  • Coverage in USD / EUR
  • Clear mention of COVID-19 coverage
  • Mention of travel to Thailand, or global travel coverage

Thailand Pass now supports PDF files, so you can simply use the PDF to  apply for your Thailand Pass.

Thailand Covid Insurance Compare

You can refer to the Thailand Pass Covid Insurance price comparison tool for Thailand Pass below which compares over 8 insurance providers based on the travelers departure country, age, and policy duration.

Still need help?

If you need any assistance regarding Visas, Insurance, Thailand Pass, or just have general questions you can contact the 24/7 LINE Support team HERE.

Real human support, and response times within 30 minutes to ensure that your travel to Thailand is as stress free as possible.

