Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

When it comes to documentation, Thai immigration authorities are notoriously rigorous, and they will require a Thailand Pass on arrival if you are not Thai. A number of insurance companies in Thailand have teamed together to create COVID-19 insurance plans that will be approved by immigration, and these policies may be acquired quickly and conveniently online.
The Thailand Pass, and insurance is only required if you are NOT Thai.
What are the most affordable options?
Currently there is a MSIG Covid Insurance policy for only ฿660 (19 USD) policy which will meet the entry requirements.
There is also a lowcost FWD Covid Insurance policy for ฿650 but in order to qualify for the policy you need to meet the following requirement:
If you cannot meet this requirement then you may be interested in MSIG Covid Insurance, LUMA Covid Insurance, or WorldTrips Covid Insurance.
What is the recommended policy?
We recommend the LUMA Covid Insurance as they has instant approval, and you can apply for your Thailand Pass right after you get the document with 1 minute. The LUMA Covid Insurance will also automatically cover travel to Singapore, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, and Vietnam.
What insurance document do I upload for Thailand Pass?
If you purchase a policy from any of the featured policies below you will receive a PDF document which will contain a single page letter which will mention the following things
Thailand Pass now supports PDF files, so you can simply use the PDF to apply for your Thailand Pass.
Thailand Covid Insurance Compare
You can refer to the Thailand Pass Covid Insurance price comparison tool for Thailand Pass below which compares over 8 insurance providers based on the travelers departure country, age, and policy duration.
