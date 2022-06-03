Thailand Covid Insurance for Thailand Pass

When it comes to documentation, Thai immigration authorities are notoriously rigorous, and they will require a Thailand Pass on arrival if you are not Thai. A number of insurance companies in Thailand have teamed together to create COVID-19 insurance plans that will be approved by immigration, and these policies may be acquired quickly and conveniently online.

The Thailand Pass, and insurance is only required if you are NOT Thai.

What are the most affordable options?

Currently there is a MSIG Covid Insurance policy for only ฿660 (19 USD) policy which will meet the entry requirements.

There is also a lowcost FWD Covid Insurance policy for ฿650 but in order to qualify for the policy you need to meet the following requirement:

Provide negative RT-PCR test result within 72 hours prior to the policy effective date otherwise the effective date of your policy will be 14 days after your arrival.

If you cannot meet this requirement then you may be interested in MSIG Covid Insurance, LUMA Covid Insurance, or WorldTrips Covid Insurance.