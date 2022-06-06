NIA joins hands with 15 alliances launching "Tiger Warrior" project

The National Innovation Agency (Public Organization) or NIA, Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation launched the project "Tiger Warrior" and sign cooperation agreements for "Non-financial support Mechanism in innovation" with 15 alliances from public sector, private sector and institutions to support innovative entrepreneurs to access to services and benefits from consultants/service providers. The supports cover the entire value chain in 7 areas including innovation manufacturing, innovation management, and innovation for growth. These are like the weapons for Thai entrepreneurs to fight in this crisis era.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Soranit Siltham, Chairman of the National Innovation Board, said, “Amid challenges and changes in the economy, society and environment, Thailand needs to find new solutions in order to adapt to the new situation. NIA as the main agency for promoting and developing innovation of the country, aims to strengthen open innovation systems through connecting investment and growth opportunities for innovative businesses. Therefore, NIA has developed non-financial support tool called "Tiger Warrior” which is a pilot project to build innovative network and offer access to the services and benefits of 15 alliances. NIA play a role as “Focal Facilitator” to coordinate collaboration between sectors.”

