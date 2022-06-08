UNGC – GCNT convene business leaders from across Southeast Asia, highlighting 3 sustainable world agendas

Mr Noppadol Dej-Udom, Chief Sustainability Officer of Chareon Pokphand Group and Secretary General, Global Compact Network Thailand announced that "The UN Global Compact was set up to direct the power of business as a force for good. It started with the recognition that businesses have contributed significantly to create and intensify most of the world’s major problems: climate change, biodiversity loss, air and water pollution, inequality, and violation of human rights.

At the same time, businesses possess the resources and capabilities to help solve these problems. As business leaders, we must shoulder the responsibility of not only addressing our own negative impacts on environment and society – or the ‘do no harm’ approach, but also go further to utilize our energy and expertise to actively help solve those problems."

Ms Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol, Secretary-General of Security and Exchange Commission Thailand said that “As the Thai capital market regulator, SEC is committed to promoting the development of sustainable investment climate and responsible investment business in line with the UN SDGs. In so doing, we aim to enhance competitiveness, ensure inclusiveness, and strengthen trust and confidence in the Thai capital market. We also seek to increase the knowledge and the sense of ownership of the SDGs with support from the government, businesses, and international organizations. We are driving all our efforts to build the capital market as a key engine for restructuring and digitizing the Thai economy. We believe our continuing efforts will help the economy adapt to the changing landscape and be recognized in the international arena.”

The meeting beginning with the SDGs Ambition session discussing the importance and value of defining and integrating SDGs through supply chain operations. Especially in the past two years, due to the coronavirus situation, plans to achieve net zero have required technology, investment, collaboration, and commitment from top management. In other words, the cost of not initiating anything. The value is higher than the adjustment of each industry. which is unique from different problems.

Gloyta Nathalang, Executive Vice President, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, one of the Thai business leaders who shared the vision and goals of the organization in this session said that it was a great opportunity to exchange experiences and learn about the Sustainable Development Goals with business leaders from other countries in the ASEAN region. Everyone agreed that there must be a clear, achievable goal, giving importance and understanding to this matter from the level of directors, executives, to employees and business stakeholders. UNGC has the SDG Ambition Guide and SDG Tools as tools that make it easier to set clear goals and follow up. Moreover, The cooperation with various partners is also important that the Bangchak Group has set targets for carbon neutrality in 2030 and net zero in 2050, which are unable to achieve these goals on their own. Therefore, the principle of “Leading Inclusively” is applied to lead all stakeholders to achieve this goal together.

The next session was SMEs ASEAN which SMEs leaders discussed the integration of sustainability in SMEs' operations to create their contributions to the Sustainable Development Goals and unlock market opportunities. It starts with understanding and motivational benefits along with enhancing knowledge and concrete examples, for example, using customer pain points as ideas to develop possible solutions to reach the new generation. And finally, there must be a network or ecosystem, which will allow the exchange of knowledge between each other and easy to cooperate which creates new opportunities business and enable sustainable growth.

The afternoon session started with three key sustainability agendas: Climate emergency & Biodiversity and social development that started with a discussion on how businesses are dealing with climate change and preserving biodiversity that are like two sides of the same crisis and that it is therefore important that these crises are addressed in an integrated manner. The meeting ended with the issue of Social Sustainability. It discusses trends in social investment which will see businesses increase their investment and commitment to social sustainability issues like never before. to create thriving communities and ecosystems.

Mr Peerapong Krinchai, Executive Vice President, Corporate Engineering, CPF Thailand shared that CPF is moving towards cost-effective rotation of natural resources throughout the value chain and zero greenhouse gas emissions. by developing standards for sustainable sourcing of raw materials throughout the supply chain It has set a goal that by 2030, the procurement of 100% of key agricultural raw materials must be traceable and come from areas that do not deforestation and biodiversity. In addition, CPF has also upgraded its data management to connect to the manufacturing process with Blockchain technology to make traceability more accurate and faster.

Mrs Gita Sabharwal the UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand has closed the meeting saying The private sector will play an important role in supporting the country's aspirations under the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) over the next five years. on climate change and promote biodiversity.

UNGC Leaders Summit 2022 : sustainability in ASEAN has underscored how the ASEAN region has been a torch-bearer in the wider Asia-Pacific region in ‘building back better, together.

