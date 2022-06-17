The first residences launch at the Whiteley, the grand reimagining of former Whiteleys Department Store in London

Savills Thailand will be launching the new world-class residences at The Whiteley in Bangkok on Thursday 30th of June 2022, offering a first chance to purchase an apartment in the grand reimagining of the former Whiteleys department store on Queensway, in London's Bayswater.
Prapaporn Boonkajornkul, Director, Savills Thailand; commented – ‘The restoration and refurbishment of Whiteleys places the development as one of the most significant and prestigious new landmark residential developments in London’.
Thannicha Chowiwatthana, Manager, Savills Thailand; commented – ‘The Whiteley has strong appeal for Thai buyers as it will be completed together with London’s first and flagship Six Senses hotel and spa’.
Designed by world leading architects Foster + Partners, The Whiteley brings together new, modern architecture with retained and restored Grade II-listed features, including the building’s entire frontage and iconic dome. Occupying over 1.1 million sq ft and providing 139 high specification residences, 20 new shops, cafes and restaurants, a cinema, and state-of-the-art gym, The Whiteley will be completed with London’s first and flagship Six Senses hotel and spa, offering 110 rooms, 14 Six Senses residences and a members’ social and wellness club.
The Whiteley offers a selection of one-to five-bedroom homes in the heart of a regenerated Bayswater, just a short walk from Hyde Park, Westbourne Grove and Notting Hill, as well as the transport connectivity of Paddington just a stone’s throw away. Some of the world’s leading museums, galleries, schools and theatres are also all within touching distance.
Curated and managed by Finchatton, residences are architecturally ambitious and proportioned with exceptional generosity of space, offering large outdoor spaces and ceiling heights of up to six metres. The elegant and refined surroundings of The Whiteley provide a lifestyle to residents where five-star amenities are paired with an exceptional service to offer an unparalleled standard of living.
The Whiteley will be home to the flagship Six Senses London, the brand’s first entry into the UK. It will feature 110 rooms, lobby bar and lounge, all-day dining restaurant, and Six Senses Spa with a fitness studio, 20-metre indoor swimming pool, steam room and sauna, relaxation room and Alchemy Bar. Designed by award-winning AvroKO, the building’s historic iron staircase will become an interior centrepiece for the new hotel, leading residents and members to a private members’ social and wellness club. This space will feature a central bar and lounge, co-working spaces, restaurants and wellness rooms.
Residents will have access to Six Senses services and amenities, including state-of-the-art gym, swimming pool, a music room, childcare facilities, libraries, meeting rooms, a Padel tennis court, dining, housekeeping, concierge, and arts and wellness programming.
Offering a new model for modern living to rival any building in the world, the hotel will also include 14 branded residences, giving owners unique access to the hotel’s services and offerings.
Originally named William Whiteley Limited, and later Whiteleys, this landmark building housed London’s first luxury department store which opened its doors in 1911. This legacy of the building has been carefully considered and preserved by the design team, with visitors and residents arriving at its restored Grade II-listed facade, with its famous clock and sculptures once again taking pride of place, showcasing the building’s original craftsmanship and heritage, offset against sympathetic yet future-facing modern architecture.
A series of new shops, cafés and restaurants will be situated within the frontage on Queensway, and a new main entrance will lead directly beneath the building’s retained, iconic glass rotunda, through to a large-scale public courtyard lined with a mix of destination shopping and dining experiences.
The major restoration and refurbishment of Whiteleys into a new residential, retail, dining and hotel destination marks the beginning of a new era for Bayswater. Over £3bn of collective landowner investment is set to transform the street over the coming years, including a new retail strategy, greening of the streets, significant public realm improvements and a new gate to Hyde Park.
The Whiteley is a joint venture development between MARK and C C Land, with Finchatton acting as development manager. Prices start from £1.5 million through Savills Thailand.
The Whiteley is set to complete in late 2023.
