The first residences launch at the Whiteley, the grand reimagining of former Whiteleys Department Store in London

Savills Thailand will be launching the new world-class residences at The Whiteley in Bangkok on Thursday 30th of June 2022, offering a first chance to purchase an apartment in the grand reimagining of the former Whiteleys department store on Queensway, in London's Bayswater.

Prapaporn Boonkajornkul, Director, Savills Thailand; commented – ‘The restoration and refurbishment of Whiteleys places the development as one of the most significant and prestigious new landmark residential developments in London’.

Thannicha Chowiwatthana, Manager, Savills Thailand; commented – ‘The Whiteley has strong appeal for Thai buyers as it will be completed together with London’s first and flagship Six Senses hotel and spa’.

Designed by world leading architects Foster + Partners, The Whiteley brings together new, modern architecture with retained and restored Grade II-listed features, including the building’s entire frontage and iconic dome. Occupying over 1.1 million sq ft and providing 139 high specification residences, 20 new shops, cafes and restaurants, a cinema, and state-of-the-art gym, The Whiteley will be completed with London’s first and flagship Six Senses hotel and spa, offering 110 rooms, 14 Six Senses residences and a members’ social and wellness club.