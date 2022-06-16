BGRIM advances acquisition of stakes in Malaysia-based solar energy firm -- reNIKOLA

B.Grimm Power PCL (BGRIM) has advanced the acquisition of a substantial stake in Malaysia's major renewable energy developing concern reNIKOLA.

Through its wholly-owned subsidiary B.Grimm Power (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd., BGRIM on 10 June paid the initial portion of the subscription of newly issued ordinary shares of reNIKOLA Holdings Sdn. Bhd.

The payment is part of the overall RM367-million share purchase B.Grimm Malaysia agreed to subscribe with the reNIKOLA in the accord entered on 10 November 2021.

The transaction has afforded B.Grimm Malaysia a 45% holding in reNIKOLA and indirectly owning the interests of its three subsidiaries involving in solar energy development.

These companies are SBU Power Sdn. Bhd., RE Gebeng Sdn. Bhd., and Halpro Engineering Sdn. Bhd. which all together have a combined installed capacity of 88 megawatts.

Their power output is transmitted to Tenaga Nasional Berhad, Malaysia's sole electric utility company under a 21-year supply agreement.



