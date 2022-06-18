Fri, June 24, 2022

business

Real-estate developers eye new data centre technology market

Property giants Raimon Land, Nava Nakorn and Ratch Group have joined forces to explore the fast-growing market of sustainable data centres.

This follows Raimon Land’s recent tie-up with US-based Nautilus Data Technologies, a world leader in green and environmentally sustainable data centre technology, Raimon Land’s COO Stephane Michel said on Friday.

“Upon signing the memorandum of understanding between the three parties, the foundations are set for smoother and more cohesive collaboration, and utilisation of each party’s key expertise,” he said.

He added that the data centres, set to be completed next year, will be able to reduce energy consumption by 20 per cent.

Real-estate developers eye new data centre technology market

"The data centre market is one of the fastest-growing in the new economy, with advancing cloud services and steady adoption of working from home permanently among a multitude of market drivers," he said.

"This joint agreement is a significant first step toward penetrating the nascent data centre market in Thailand as well as the Asean region."

Real-estate developers eye new data centre technology market

Nava Nakorn CEO Suthiporn Chandawanich, pointed out that people have started consuming a large amount of data thanks to digital transformation, while businesses are paying attention to preserving the environment.

He added that data centres built under this cooperation will focus on using renewable energy and will help businesses tackle digital transformation.

"Nava Nakorn will support Raimon Land on infrastructure, utilities and telecom network," he said.

Meanwhile, Ratch Group CEO Choosri Kietkajornkul added that data centres will become critical to businesses in the next normal.

Thailand wants Egypt to speed up movement on trade panel MoU

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Beauty, medical services, e-commerce will be money-spinners in 2nd half: UTCC

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Thai rice exports lose ground, prices tumble as India, VN go in for price undercut

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Bangkok governor to speak at seminar on 'Redefining the future ESG in Thailand'

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Nong Nooch, Cuban National Botanical Garden team up on conservation, scientific research

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Published : June 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Channettee Shares Clubhouse Lead with Samaporn in Rain-Delayed Thai WPGA Event

Published : Jun 24, 2022

Rice packers assure no price hike despite higher production cost

Published : Jun 23, 2022

New Philippines tax chief intends to collect Marcos estate tax

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Pre-dawn parade of five planets over Thailand on Friday, Saturday

Published : Jun 23, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.