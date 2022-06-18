Real-estate developers eye new data centre technology market

This follows Raimon Land’s recent tie-up with US-based Nautilus Data Technologies, a world leader in green and environmentally sustainable data centre technology, Raimon Land’s COO Stephane Michel said on Friday.
“Upon signing the memorandum of understanding between the three parties, the foundations are set for smoother and more cohesive collaboration, and utilisation of each party’s key expertise,” he said.
He added that the data centres, set to be completed next year, will be able to reduce energy consumption by 20 per cent.
"The data centre market is one of the fastest-growing in the new economy, with advancing cloud services and steady adoption of working from home permanently among a multitude of market drivers," he said.
"This joint agreement is a significant first step toward penetrating the nascent data centre market in Thailand as well as the Asean region."
Nava Nakorn CEO Suthiporn Chandawanich, pointed out that people have started consuming a large amount of data thanks to digital transformation, while businesses are paying attention to preserving the environment.
He added that data centres built under this cooperation will focus on using renewable energy and will help businesses tackle digital transformation.
"Nava Nakorn will support Raimon Land on infrastructure, utilities and telecom network," he said.
Meanwhile, Ratch Group CEO Choosri Kietkajornkul added that data centres will become critical to businesses in the next normal.
