Real-estate developers eye new data centre technology market

“Upon signing the memorandum of understanding between the three parties, the foundations are set for smoother and more cohesive collaboration, and utilisation of each party’s key expertise,” he said.

He added that the data centres, set to be completed next year, will be able to reduce energy consumption by 20 per cent.

"The data centre market is one of the fastest-growing in the new economy, with advancing cloud services and steady adoption of working from home permanently among a multitude of market drivers," he said.

"This joint agreement is a significant first step toward penetrating the nascent data centre market in Thailand as well as the Asean region."