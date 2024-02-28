SCBX acquires 100% of Home Credit Vietnam

Home Credit Vietnam has robust omni-channel distribution networks, integrating both online and offline communication and distribution channels to create a seamless customer experience. The company also has a prudent risk management culture, efficient collection capabilities, and state-of-the-art digital infrastructure.

Home Credit Vietnam has the second largest market share in Vietnam’s consumer finance market, accounting for approximately 14% of the total market as of 30 June 2023.

The consumer finance market in Vietnam has a high growth potential in Southeast Asia, driven by strong macroeconomic fundamentals, economic policies that support growth, favourable demographics, and a growing middle class.

Arthid Nanthawithaya, Chief Executive Officer of SCB X Public Company Limited, said, “The acquisition of Home Credit Vietnam, marking a significant milestone in SCBX’s journey to become a leading regional financial technology group. This strategic acquisition strengthens our presence in the high-growth ASEAN market and also increases value and maximizes return to our shareholders in the long term.”

“Vietnam, with its dynamic economy averaging 7.5% GDP growth over the past decade and a tech-savvy population is a key strategic market for SCBX. This acquisition marks the beginning of SCBX Group’s expansion into Vietnam, a country with a population of over 100 million. With a 15 million customer base, 14,000 point-of-sale locations, and an experienced management team comprising of both European and Vietnamese members. In addition, Home Credit Vietnam will serve as an important base for the SCBX Group’s presence in Vietnam and immediately contribute positive bottom line to the group after deal completion. This acquisition also diversifies the group’s income base for future strength, while maintaining superior capital adequacy ratio both at SCBX and the Bank after the completion of the transaction.” Arthid added.

“Home Credit Vietnam has grown rapidly to a market leadership position since the business launched fifteen years ago,” said Radek Pluhar, CEO of Home Credit Group. “I wish to congratulate my colleagues on building a successful and respected business that has served over 15 million Vietnamese customers as they look ahead to this exciting new chapter. We are passing the baton to new owners and I am confident the business has an even brighter future.”



Home Credit Vietnam is a part of the Home Credit Group, which was established in 1997 in the Czech Republic. The Home Credit Group operates in multiple countries across Asia and Europe and is owned by the PPF Group, a leading international investment company.