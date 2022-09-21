Ajinomoto drives its “Kamphaeng Phet Factory” as a greenest factory model for sustainable environment through eco-friendly management to become a low-carbon business

Mr Takumi Kazarimoto, Vice President of Ajinomoto Co., (Thailand) Ltd. added that “the operation of this Biomass Cogeneration Power Plant allows us additionally reduce greenhouse gas emission by 40% compared to year 2018. Besides, every Ajinomoto’s factory and business establishment also strictly adhere to the policies and practices on environmental conservation, such as maximizing the use of resources in accordance with the 3R principle (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), including the management of waste and waste water treatment by using modern technology, which results in a higher quality outcome than the standard required by law. The Ajinomoto Group aims to become a "solution-providing group of companies for food and health issues" by working to reduce environmental impacts by following "The Ajinomoto Group Creating Shared Value (ASV)" as a conceptual framework for the Ajinomoto Group's work worldwide.”

Dr Orathai Pongruktham, Technical Advisor of Thailand Environment Institute and Secretariat of Thailand Business Council for Sustainable (TBCSD) stated that "TBCSD was established by the collaboration of organizations that are leaders in sustainable development. Ajinomoto became a list member in 2021 and has been driving its business along with social responsibility. This Biomass Cogeneration Power Plant will be one of the key factors to support the national agenda in line with the Bio-Circular-Green Economy (BCG model) that will lead Thailand towards sustainability goals.”

Regarding all efforts, the factory has received many outstanding awards. For example, in 2008, Thailand's Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (Public Organization) certified that the biomass project from using the rice husks in replacement of fuel oil can lower carbon dioxide emissions significantly. The factory has also earned the award of ISO14001 for quality environmental management, including the Green Industry Award Level 4 and many other environmental awards. Mr. Sakakura also stated that the factory is committed to operating the business in compliance with laws & regulations and environmental care within the community, following our intention that "Ajinomoto always grows with Thais."



