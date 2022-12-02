Thai Vietjet unveils Performance of the first three Quarters 2022

Currently, the airline operates direct flights from Bangkok to Singapore, Fukuoka, Taipei, Phnom Penh, and many destinations in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, and Phu Quoc. Total passengers and cargo carried reached over 5 million and almost 9,000 tons, respectively.

Planning ahead to 2023, the airline is focusing on improving domestic flight services and international network expansion to offer further convenience to passengers and uplift its competitive advantage.

“2022 has been a remarkable business year for Thai Vietjet,” said, Woranate Laprabang, Chief Executive Officer of Thai Vietjet, “We started the new year with the launch of the direct service between Bangkok and Phnom Penh, as soon as the borders between the two countries started to open, and since then have continuously and proactively expanded our wings to many destinations through the Asia-pacific region, including Singapore, Fukuoka, Taipei, as well as relaunching many destinations between Thailand and Vietnam, where we are the leader in the market.”