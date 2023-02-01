Centara Expands Customer Experience with New Thai Airways Partnership Ahead of Centara Grand Hotel Osaka Debut

All passenger traveling with THAI to Osaka can enjoy this exclusive offers by simply fill out THAI’s ticket numbers in booking link that we promote in all online channel.

Currently, THAI operates 54 weekly flights to six destinations in Japan which are Tokyo (Narita/Haneda), Nagoya, Osaka, Fukuoka, and Sapporo. For more information, reservation and ticketing, please visit thaiairways.com or call 0-2356-1111 for THAI Contact Center (24 hours a day)

Under the Centara x Thai Airways promotion, guests will not only receive a special introductory offer of 25% off the best available room rate when logged in as a CentaraThe1 member. This is lower than any publicly available rate and exclusive to Thai Airways passengers. Other privileges also include complimentary room upgrades, early check-in, and late check-out which are all subject to availability, as well as a 25% discount on food at Embassy of Crab or Suan Bua restaurants. In addition, guests who order 2 or more set menus at either of these restaurants will receive one complimentary bottle of wine.

Travellers who are not yet members of Centara’s loyalty programme can sign up for free in less than a minute, and immediately start enjoying benefits and earning points. To take advantage of all CentaraThe1 membership privileges, sign-up or sign-in now at www.CentaraThe1.com

To book or learn more about Centara x Thai Airways offer, please visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/cgoj-tg