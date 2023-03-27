EGCO Group completes acquisition of 49% interest in US 609 MW natural gas power Facility

RISEC generates electricity in the New England power market ("ISO-NE") and is one of the most efficient power facilities in the ISO-NE system.

100% of RISEC's capacity and black start ancillary services are under contract with the ISO-NE.

100% of the facility's energy output and other ancillary services are also fully contracted to Shell Energy North America, an A/A2-rated investment grade off-taker, through an Energy Tolling Agreement.

Located adjacent to the load centres of Boston and Providence, RISEC is a key facility for providing grid stabilizing and energy services.

It also serves as a potential base for future energy transition initiatives, including the preparation of co-located battery energy storage systems and co-firing of hydrogen as fuel in its combustion turbine units in the future.