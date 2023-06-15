BGC vows packaging innovations with focus on sustainability

The move is part of the company's strategy to prioritise sustainability as a major theme to drive its growth going forward, Silparat Watthanakasetr, BGC's chief executive officer, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Amid growing global concern about climate change, BGC's CEO believes that his company's sustainability packaging will be well received in both the domestic and international markets.

Sustainability will be a buzzword to help BGC achieve its 25-billion-baht sales target over the next three years, he said.

Still, he pointed out that the strategy will direct the company to increase its own production capacity as well as further expansion through mergers and acquisitions with related direct and indirect packaging businesses.

"We set our investment budget at around 2 billion baht per year to improve our productivity and merging. We will also keep our eyes on the international market, particularly our neighbouring countries [Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar],” he said, adding that he expected to increase export revenue from 12% to 15% by 2026.

The method would help BGC become a complete total solutions provider for sustainable packaging that could meet all market demands, he said.

Meanwhile, he added that innovation is also present in the management and production processes, as BGC consumes less energy, emits less carbon, and has higher productivity.