Business tycoon and industrialist Prayudh Mahagitsiri opens Teak Carbon Co., Ltd. - a vast teak plantation located in Petchaboon, aims at exporting teak products in the near future

At 9:48am on the 9th of August 2022, Mr. Prayudh Mahagitsiri Chairman of PM Group Company Limited and a major shareholder of Teak Carbon Co., Ltd. together with his family carried out the auspicious ceremony of worship at the Teak Carbon plantation that is located in Vichienburi, Petchaboon province. The ceremony was to bring good luck and prosperity to the company. It was attended by many local and VIP guests including the district chief of Vichienburi and former Governor of Bangkok.

After the ceremony, Prayudh and his family planted teak saplings to mark the opening of the new company. Prayudh, a farsighted magnate and industrialist also encouraged the Thai people to plant one tree each, hence 70 million trees would be planted.



