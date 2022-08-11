Business tycoon and industrialist Prayudh Mahagitsiri opens Teak Carbon Co., Ltd. - a vast teak plantation located in Petchaboon, aims at exporting teak products in the near future

At 9:48am on the 9th of August 2022, Mr. Prayudh Mahagitsiri Chairman of PM Group Company Limited and a major shareholder of Teak Carbon Co., Ltd. together with his family carried out the auspicious ceremony of worship at the Teak Carbon plantation that is located in Vichienburi, Petchaboon province. The ceremony was to bring good luck and prosperity to the company. It was attended by many local and VIP guests including the district chief of Vichienburi and former Governor of Bangkok.
After the ceremony, Prayudh and his family planted teak saplings to mark the opening of the new company. Prayudh, a farsighted magnate and industrialist also encouraged the Thai people to plant one tree each, hence 70 million trees would be planted.
The total area of the plantation covers approximately 2,750 rai (approx.1,100 acres) and most of the trees are over 30 years old. In total there are around 150,000 teak trees but many more will be planted soon.
Prayudh Mahagitsiri said that he saw the importance of the Teak Carbon plantation and reforestation was the best way to deal with environmental, climate change issues and it was the best way to go green. Furthermore, the teak trees were part of the first phase of the future teak business.
He also mentioned that teak trees are very valuable and hard to find and at the plantation they would be planting teak trees consistently, so that people would be aware that the best teak is available in Thailand. In fact, 75% of the teak available in Thailand is ‘golden teak’, whereas its neighboring countries only have around 25% of ‘golden teak’. He shared that the longest-living teak tree in the world is in Uttaradit and is over 1500 years old, so this was a clear sign that the best teak is and has been available in Thailand for a long time.
Prayudh Mahagitsiri shared his vision about teak plantation, Teak Carbon Co., Ltd. “The plan is to expand the project to 3,500 rai (approx.1,400 acres) and then to 5,000 rai. (approx. 2,000 acres)”
Published : Aug 26, 2022
Published : August 11, 2022
By : THE NATION
