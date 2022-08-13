Fri, August 26, 2022

Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is set to nominate Thailand as the host of the 27th World Congress of the International Union of Forest Research Organization, or IUFRO 2029, which is the world’s largest forest congress organised every five years.

During the recent meeting of the National Forest Committee which is chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said that Thailand is ready to be the host of IUFRO congress in 2029, which is expected to be joined by over 5,000 researchers worldwide.

The meeting then nominated the Faculty of Forestry, Kasetsart University and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to be delegates of Thailand in the hosting of IUFRO 2029.

The National Forest Committee also approved the drafts of two statements. The first is the statement for the Fifth Apec Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry (MMRF5), also known as Chiang Mai Statement, which highlights the success of forestry operations in Asia Pacific region that are able to increase forest area by 27.9 million hectares, and the adoption of Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy to achieve Apec’s mission of sustainable forestry management.

The second is the statement of the Natural Resources and Environment Minister as the chairman of Apec Ministers Responsible for Forestry, which highlights the concept of ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’ that Thailand will adopt in hosting the IUFRO 2029.

The move to nominate Thailand as the host of IUFRO 2029 will soon be proposed to the Cabinet for approval.
 

