Thailand aims to host IUFRO 2029 under the concept ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’

The National Forest Committee also approved the drafts of two statements. The first is the statement for the Fifth Apec Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry (MMRF5), also known as Chiang Mai Statement, which highlights the success of forestry operations in Asia Pacific region that are able to increase forest area by 27.9 million hectares, and the adoption of Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) economy to achieve Apec’s mission of sustainable forestry management.

The second is the statement of the Natural Resources and Environment Minister as the chairman of Apec Ministers Responsible for Forestry, which highlights the concept of ‘Open. Connect. Balance.’ that Thailand will adopt in hosting the IUFRO 2029.

The move to nominate Thailand as the host of IUFRO 2029 will soon be proposed to the Cabinet for approval.

