Thailand to host the Fifth APEC Meeting of Ministers Responsible for Forestry (MMRF5) to bring about sustainable forest resource management

Thailand will take the opportunity at the forum to call on and encourage APEC members to overcome any conflicts that may occur through cooperate, promote, and develop initiatives by highlighting three “If” scenarios: 1) “Business-as-usual” which under the current trend is still beset by numerous problems that need to be solved, 2) “Aspiration” which calls on all APEC members to set milestones as a reference point to achieve targets such as the Sustainable Development Goals under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and acting accordingly to produce concrete results and, 3) to trigger “Disruptive” with expected environmental catastrophic changes if doing nothing.

Meanwhile, Jatuporn noted that Minister Varawut Silpa-archa intends to put forward the concept of the Thailand’s initiative-BCG (Bio-Circular-Green Economy) Model to the MMRF5. The minister will also encourage all APEC members to deploy appropriate tools to promote legal timber trade, combating illicit timber business, and taking other actions related to the matters such as certification of the Timber Legality Assurance System. Furthermore, public-private partnerships among entrepreneurs in the forest industry to foster mutual understanding, information exchange, and to halt forest loss and land degradation to balance greenhouse gas emissions and reabsorption will also be promoted. Those initiatives will align with the Cabinet Resolution on April 12, 2022, and are in accordance with the pledge made by Thailand in the Glasgow Leaders on Forests and Land Use Declaration.



