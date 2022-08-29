MFU Wellness Center and FUJIFILM give TB screening to Chiang Rai residents

MFU Wellness Center and FUJIFILM forge partnership in conducting physical checkup in remote area of Chiang Rai, including Ban Laolew and Ban Pangmahan with the aim of promoting proactive tuberculosis screening and reducing limitations to basic healthcare services among locals, hill tribes and stateless minorities.

Ban Laolew and Ban Pangmahan are the geographically remote communities in Chiang Rai where are located uphill and almost hundred kilometers away from the city center. The locals encountered difficulty in accessing to healthcare services and never had a chance to take X-ray due mainly to X-ray van inaccessibility. Moreover, it was reported that 67 tuberculosis patients were found in Mae Fah Luang, Chiang Rai in 2021 with 8.95 per cent of mortality rate per annum. For this reason, the collaborative partnership between MFU Wellness Center and FUJIFILM is established to tackle this issue through the integration of MFU Wellness Center’s holistic healthcare services, ranging from basic healthcare to complicated medical surgeries, and FUJIFILM’s medical innovation, FDR Xair, the portable X-ray unit with capability to X-ray bedridden patients.

In this event, there was a total of 550 people who had registered for the checkup and 147 cases were detected to develop pulmonary-related condition and were given appointments for treatment in the next step.

