With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

This free-admission event is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors during the 12-day sale. Plastic bags will not be provided to help mitigate global warming. Visitors have been encouraged to bring their own reusable bags from home and maintain physical distance from other people to comply with the Covid-19 preventive measures.

Paul Kanjanapas, the managing director of Impact Exhibition Management Co Ltd, said “Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Bangkok 2022 is finally returning to its lair after being paused during the pandemic. Impact has once again been chosen as the venue after its debut in the country back in 2016.”

The first Big Bad Wolf Book Sale was held in Malaysia and grew steadily each year. Over the past years, the event has toured cities in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, and South Korea and proved to be a tremendous success.

The organisers believe that the return of the event in Thailand will make it a success as always, given that Impact Muang Thong Thani is a leading venue capable of hosting major international events and used to host the book sale in previous years.