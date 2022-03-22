With over a million books, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale returns to Impact

More than one million books will be on sale with discounts of up to 95 per cent.
This free-admission event is expected to draw more than 100,000 visitors during the 12-day sale. Plastic bags will not be provided to help mitigate global warming. Visitors have been encouraged to bring their own reusable bags from home and maintain physical distance from other people to comply with the Covid-19 preventive measures.
Paul Kanjanapas, the managing director of Impact Exhibition Management Co Ltd, said “Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Bangkok 2022 is finally returning to its lair after being paused during the pandemic. Impact has once again been chosen as the venue after its debut in the country back in 2016.”
The first Big Bad Wolf Book Sale was held in Malaysia and grew steadily each year. Over the past years, the event has toured cities in Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Myanmar, Pakistan, Thailand, Cambodia, and South Korea and proved to be a tremendous success.
The organisers believe that the return of the event in Thailand will make it a success as always, given that Impact Muang Thong Thani is a leading venue capable of hosting major international events and used to host the book sale in previous years.
Good quality books from publishers across Europe, America and Australia, covering all categories and genres for all age groups ranging from children’s books, history, and biography to entertainment, sports, travel, literature, home decorating, architecture, hobbies and more will be on sale.
About 90 per cent of the books will be in English while Thai books from famous publishers in Thailand will also be available.
Jacqueline Ng, co-founder and executive director of Big Bad Wolf Books, added “Our primary mission is to cultivate reading habits, increase English literacy worldwide and build a new generation of readers by making books more affordable and accessible to everyone. Due to the ongoing pandemic, Big Bad Wolf Book Sale had to go online as an alternative for readers to browse through and buy books. Now that the situation is getting better, we have decided to hold a physical event at Impact Muang Thong Thani as usual, as we strongly believe in its standard and safety and visitors are familiar with the venue.”
Visitors will be required to provide proof of being vaccinated with at least two doses of vaccine or a negative antigen test kit result for those who are not vaccinated. Visitors are also required to wear face masks and maintain physical distance from other people to comply with the Covid-19 preventive measures.
People can also donate books to the Mirror Foundation. The goal is to donate 1,000 books to the foundation in an effort to encourage people of all ages to read, discover the joys of reading and inspire them to pursue their dreams.
For more information, please visit www.facebook.com/bbwbooksthailand.
Published : March 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022
Published : Mar 26, 2022