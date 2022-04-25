Thu, May 05, 2022

Australian, New Zealand embassies mark Anzac Day at Hellfire Pass

The Australian and New Zealand embassies jointly marked Anzac Day at Kanchanaburi’s Hellfire Pass on Monday.

This is the first time in three years that an Anzac Day commemorative service has been held with the public in attendance.

Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon said people from Australia and New Zealand recognise all current and former soldiers who have died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations and allies who have served alongside them.

“Their proud legacy of mateship, endurance, courage and self-sacrifice lives on and inspires Australians of all generations. Lest we forget,” he said.

Melissa Haydon-Clarke, New Zealand’s chargé d’affaires for Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, said this year’s Anzac Day is especially poignant in light of world events.

“In the face of a manifest reminder of the appalling human cost of war, Anzac Day is an opportunity to honour the memory of all those who have sacrificed so much in the pursuit of freedom, peace and justice by re-dedicating ourselves to those ends,” she said.

Anzac Day is marked on April 25 each year to commemorate Australians and New Zealanders who have served and died in all wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

This event also marks the anniversary of the first major military action taken by Australian and New Zealand forces in Turkey's Gallipoli Peninsula during World War I on April 25, 1915.

Published : April 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
