Australian, New Zealand embassies mark Anzac Day at Hellfire Pass

Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon said people from Australia and New Zealand recognise all current and former soldiers who have died in wars, conflicts and peacekeeping operations and allies who have served alongside them.

“Their proud legacy of mateship, endurance, courage and self-sacrifice lives on and inspires Australians of all generations. Lest we forget,” he said.

Melissa Haydon-Clarke, New Zealand’s chargé d’affaires for Thailand, Laos and Cambodia, said this year’s Anzac Day is especially poignant in light of world events.

“In the face of a manifest reminder of the appalling human cost of war, Anzac Day is an opportunity to honour the memory of all those who have sacrificed so much in the pursuit of freedom, peace and justice by re-dedicating ourselves to those ends,” she said.