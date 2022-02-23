Patek Philippe, Cortina Watch golden jubilee marked with 2 new creations

Unique dome table clock

Patek Philippe has also created a unique dome clock in Grand Feu cloisonné enamel for the golden jubilee. The Ref 20145M-001 “Singapore Skyline” celebrates Singapore’s beautiful urban landscape, from the Merlion to the Central Business District, Gardens by the Bay, the Esplanade, and Marina Bay Sands, where the second Patek Philippe boutique was opened in Singapore by Cortina Watch.

To create the contours of the city skyline and its most emblematic monuments, the enameller used 24K gold wire, cut into tiny segments, and shaped by hand.

For the scene’s magical tints, with their subtle gradations and layered effects, a palette of 50 enamel colours was used.

A shower of 50 gold stars and fireworks, made using gold and silver dust, cascade the sky to celebrate the jubilee. A guilloched hour circle with dentate edges echoing the flowers in the garden city, set with 12 baguette markers made of lapis lazuli frames a dial centre in cloisonné enamel.

An engraved inscription “Cortina Watch – 50th Anniversary – Since 1972” is discreetly indicated on the clock.

Five decades of friendship

The affinity between Patek Philippe and Cortina Watch extends beyond their retail partnership. It is an inter-generational friendship between the Stern family, who own Patek Philippe, and the family of Anthony Lim, who are the custodians of Cortina Watch.

To celebrate this longstanding partnership, Cortina Watch and Patek Philippe will co-host an exhibition that showcases their affiliation.

The exhibition will not only showcase the limited edition Ref 5057G-010 and Ref 20145M-001 “Singapore Skyline” dome table clock, but also the Ref 5057R-001 25th-anniversary model.

It will also include Cortina Watch’s collection of several other unique Patek Philippe creations, such as Ref 1677M “Esplanade”, created for Singapore’s Golden Jubilee in 2015; Ref 20094M-001 “Bay of Singapore”, created for the Patek Philippe Watch Art Grand Exhibition, hosted in Singapore in 2019; Ref 20040M-001 “Twilight Taipei”, created to commemorate the first Patek Philippe boutique established in the city’s most prominent skyscraper.

The travelling exhibition will be held at Patek Philippe boutiques across the region, starting with ION Orchard and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. It will travel to Taiwan, Thailand and Malaysia before finally returning to Singapore towards the end of the year.