Sun, April 03, 2022

life

Titans of MMA and Muay Thai to clash in Hua Hin from next week

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Titans of MMA and Muay Thai to clas...

The sleepy streets of Hua Hin will echo to the thud of bone and muscle next week as top mixed martial arts stars go toe to toe in front of BluPort mall.

Organised by the Hong Kong-based promoter Legend FC, the “Legend Fighting Championships” will feature both male and female stars from the world of MMA and Muay Thai.

Among the titans set to clash in Bluport square are Thanawat Raschinarit, Chakrabhop Rattanamang, Khemika Suwanchot, Paweena Palakan, Peter Denneso, Alvaro Vera, Jakub Wayman, and Phayungsak Singchalad.

Helping organise the event is former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop. The tournament is also being co-promoted by Thailand’s first-ever Olympic taekwondo medallist, Yaowapa “View” Burapolchai, who clinched bronze at the 2004 Athens Games.

Titans of MMA and Muay Thai to clash in Hua Hin from next week

The tournament will feature four fight nights, one per month from April until July, with eight MMA bouts per time.

The action gets underway a week on Saturday (April 2) followed by events on May 14, June 4 and July 2.

Fights will start from 7pm and spectators will need to be vaccinated and wear face masks.

All matches will be broadcast live on the Legend Fighting Championship YouTube channel and Facebook @LegendFC2022.

Tickets priced at Bt500 and Bt1,000 are available at https://www.truearenahuahin.com/product/april-2-legend-fighting-championships/

Titans of MMA and Muay Thai to clash in Hua Hin from next week

Related News

Published : March 25, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

List of countries that have qualified for 2022 World Cup

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Tickets for Man Utd v Liverpool in Bangkok almost sold out on day 1

Published : Apr 02, 2022

Coaches react as FIFA World Cup draw delivers mouth-watering match-ups

Published : Apr 02, 2022

EPL teams allowed to field up to 5 substitutes from next season

Published : Apr 01, 2022

Latest News

Chadchart praised for ‘skinny’ ads on crowded Bangkok sidewalks

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Centara’s flagship resort pioneers ‘sustainable luxury’ on Samui

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Strong winds from China to blame for cold, not melting icebergs: TMD

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Thailand’s economy at a turning point, financial experts warn

Published : Apr 03, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.