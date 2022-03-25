Titans of MMA and Muay Thai to clash in Hua Hin from next week

Organised by the Hong Kong-based promoter Legend FC, the “Legend Fighting Championships” will feature both male and female stars from the world of MMA and Muay Thai.
Among the titans set to clash in Bluport square are Thanawat Raschinarit, Chakrabhop Rattanamang, Khemika Suwanchot, Paweena Palakan, Peter Denneso, Alvaro Vera, Jakub Wayman, and Phayungsak Singchalad.
Helping organise the event is former deputy prime minister Suwat Liptapanlop. The tournament is also being co-promoted by Thailand’s first-ever Olympic taekwondo medallist, Yaowapa “View” Burapolchai, who clinched bronze at the 2004 Athens Games.
The tournament will feature four fight nights, one per month from April until July, with eight MMA bouts per time.
The action gets underway a week on Saturday (April 2) followed by events on May 14, June 4 and July 2.
Fights will start from 7pm and spectators will need to be vaccinated and wear face masks.
All matches will be broadcast live on the Legend Fighting Championship YouTube channel and Facebook @LegendFC2022.
Tickets priced at Bt500 and Bt1,000 are available at https://www.truearenahuahin.com/product/april-2-legend-fighting-championships/
Published : March 25, 2022
By : THE NATION
