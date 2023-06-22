Experience Francisco López’s ‘HIMAVANTA’ live performance in Bangkok from June 23-29

Event Schedule:

Experimental Live Performance at Bangkok 1899

Friday, June 23 from 7pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm

Saturday, June 24 from 7pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm

Artist Francisco López will conduct his live performances in four sessions taking place over two days. Tickets are available at 500 THB per person at: Eventbrite

Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music - Sound Masterclass

Sunday, June 25 from 5pm to 8pm

For those who are interested in delving deeper into sound art and experimental music practices, Francisco López will be conducting a free, specialized Masterclass. There are a limited number of spaces available for the public, so do indicate your interest via this Google form by June 19.

**Confirmation of your space will be released subsequently.

Sound & Food Collaboration Event at Na Cafe

Monday, June 26 from 6pm

Francisco López and Chef Santiago Munoz from Lima, Peru will collaborate for a unique experience that incorporates all your senses. A seven-course Peruvian dinner prepared by Chef Santiago accompanied by curated sounds of Francisco López.

DM @naprojectsgroup or call 080-829-5084 to book.