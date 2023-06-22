Experience Francisco López’s ‘HIMAVANTA’ live performance in Bangkok from June 23-29
Creative Migration will be hosting the world premiere, in several live performances, of the new sound composition ‘Himavanta’, from renowned audio-artist and experimental musician, Francisco López, at Bangkok 1899 on June 23-24.
These performances are the second section of a two-part residency supported by the Embassy of Spain in Bangkok. They will be created exclusively with original environmental recordings of Thailand’s rainforests, which were recorded during the first part of the artist’s one month residency last September-October at Bangkok 1899.
During his residency, López utilized his philosophy of exploring the sensorial and ontological reality with a blind, profound and transcendental listening, reinterpreting what he calls an ‘anthropoEXcentric’ understanding of wilderness sound environments and sonic creatures. López’s new performances will creatively work with a myriad of these new original materials and live sound spatialization to expand our reality and give rise to a new and unique immersive experience of Thailand’s rainforests.
Event Schedule:
Experimental Live Performance at Bangkok 1899
Friday, June 23 from 7pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm
Saturday, June 24 from 7pm to 8pm and 8.30pm to 9.30pm
Artist Francisco López will conduct his live performances in four sessions taking place over two days. Tickets are available at 500 THB per person at: Eventbrite
Princess Galyani Vadhana Institute of Music - Sound Masterclass
Sunday, June 25 from 5pm to 8pm
For those who are interested in delving deeper into sound art and experimental music practices, Francisco López will be conducting a free, specialized Masterclass. There are a limited number of spaces available for the public, so do indicate your interest via this Google form by June 19.
**Confirmation of your space will be released subsequently.
Sound & Food Collaboration Event at Na Cafe
Monday, June 26 from 6pm
Francisco López and Chef Santiago Munoz from Lima, Peru will collaborate for a unique experience that incorporates all your senses. A seven-course Peruvian dinner prepared by Chef Santiago accompanied by curated sounds of Francisco López.
DM @naprojectsgroup or call 080-829-5084 to book.