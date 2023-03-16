Asia's 50 best restaurants unveils the 51-100 list for 2023 background-defaultbackground-default
FRIDAY, March 31, 2023
Asia's 50 best restaurants unveils the 51-100 list for 2023 

THURSDAY, March 16, 2023

Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announces the list of venues voted between positions 51-100, created from the votes of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.

•    Spanning the region, the 51-100 list includes restaurants from 17 cities
•    Hong Kong leads with eight places, including three new entries
•    Tokyo is represented by six restaurants, including three new entries
•    August, Jakarta is the recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award, and enters the list at No.95
•    Singapore and Bangkok both have six establishments each
•    Shanghai claims four spots on the list
•    Kuala Lumpur, Seoul and Mumbai are represented by three restaurants each

This year's list has 17 new entries. Among these, three are from Hong Kong. Seafood-centric restaurant Yong Fu serves Jiangnan cuisine at No.54, followed by Ando and Estro at No.61 and No.62 respectively.

Toyama has a restaurant feature in the ranking for the first time with L'évo at No.60. This is followed by three new restaurants from Tokyo: Esquisse (No.67), The Pizza Bar on 38th (No.80) and Hommage (No.91).

Singapore's debutants are Nae:um (No.83), serving modern Korean cuisine, French neo-brasserie Claudine (No.85) and Cantonese restaurant Summer Pavilion at No.86. Beijing's Ling Long enters the list at No.77 and Shanghai's Meet the Bund is a new entry at No.89.

Bangkok's new entrants are Côte by Mauro Colagreco (No.71) and Wana Yook (No.72). Seoul's new entrant is Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace at No.68 and Jakarta's is August at No.95.

William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This is the third year that we are unveiling the 51-100 list and it is really exciting to see the ever-expanding showcase of culinary excellence in Asia. We hope the list provides inspiration for gourmets around the world as they embark on their gastro-itineraries."

The 2023 list will be revealed on the 28th of March in Singapore, hosted in collaboration with destination partner Singapore Tourism Board at Resorts World Sentosa.

The awards ceremony will also be live-streamed via Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel.

No.100 Vea
Hong Kong

No.99 Xin Rong Ji
Hong Kong

No.98 Nahm
Bangkok
Nahm-ListinPics

No.97 Sushi Hare
Hong Kong

No.96 Liberte
Kaohsiung

No.95 August – NEW ENTRY
Jakarta

No.94 Nadodi
Kuala Lumpur

No.93 Ekaa – NEW ENTRY
Mumbai

No.92 Golden Flower
Macau

No.91 Hommage – NEW ENTRY
Tokyo

No.90 Été
Tokyo

No.89 Meet the Bund – NEW ENTRY
Shanghai

No.88 Obscura
Shanghai

No.87 Adachi Sushi
Taipei

No.86 Summer Pavilion – NEW ENTRY
Singapore

No.85 Claudine – NEW ENTRY
Singapore

No.84 Jaan by Kirk Westaway
Singapore

No.83 Nae:Um – NEW ENTRY
Singapore

No.82 Samrub Samrub Thai
Bangkok
Samrub-ListinPics

No.81 Gaa
Bangkok

Gaa-ListinPics

No.80 The Pizza Bar on 38th – NEW ENTRY
Tokyo

No.79 Eat and Cook
Kuala Lumpur

No.78 The Table
Mumbai

No.77 Ling Long – NEW ENTRY
Beijing

No.76 Fu1015
Shanghai

No.75 Nihonryori RyuGin
Tokyo

No.74 Dewakan
Kuala Lumpur

No.73 Lerdtip Wanghin
Bangkok

Lertdtip-Wanghin-ListinPics

No.72 Wana Yook – NEW ENTRY
Bangkok

Wana-Yook-ListinPIcs

No.71 Côte by Mauro Colagreco – NEW ENTRY
Bangkok

No.70 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Hong Kong

No.69 Ministry of Crab
Colombo

No.68 Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace – NEW ENTRY
Seoul

No.67 Esquisse – NEW ENTRY
Tokyo

No.66 Americano
Mumbai

No.65 Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet
Shanghai

No.64 Sugita
Tokyo

No.63 Lolla
Singapore

No.62 Estro – NEW ENTRY
Hong Kong

No.61 Ando – NEW ENTRY
Hong Kong

No.60 L'évo – NEW ENTRY
Toyama

No.59 Jin Sha
Hangzhou

No.58 Jade Dragon
Macau

No.57 Logy
Taipei

No.56 Thevar
Singapore

No.55 7th Door
Seoul

No.54 Yong Fu – NEW ENTRY
Hong Kong

No.53 Ta Vie
Hong Kong

No.52 Bukhara
New Delhi

No.51 Joo Ok
Seoul
 

