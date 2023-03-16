Asia's 50 best restaurants unveils the 51-100 list for 2023
Asia's 50 Best Restaurants announces the list of venues voted between positions 51-100, created from the votes of Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential gender-balanced group of over 300 leaders made up of food writers, critics, chefs, restaurateurs and regional culinary experts.
• Spanning the region, the 51-100 list includes restaurants from 17 cities
• Hong Kong leads with eight places, including three new entries
• Tokyo is represented by six restaurants, including three new entries
• August, Jakarta is the recipient of the American Express One To Watch Award, and enters the list at No.95
• Singapore and Bangkok both have six establishments each
• Shanghai claims four spots on the list
• Kuala Lumpur, Seoul and Mumbai are represented by three restaurants each
This year's list has 17 new entries. Among these, three are from Hong Kong. Seafood-centric restaurant Yong Fu serves Jiangnan cuisine at No.54, followed by Ando and Estro at No.61 and No.62 respectively.
Toyama has a restaurant feature in the ranking for the first time with L'évo at No.60. This is followed by three new restaurants from Tokyo: Esquisse (No.67), The Pizza Bar on 38th (No.80) and Hommage (No.91).
Singapore's debutants are Nae:um (No.83), serving modern Korean cuisine, French neo-brasserie Claudine (No.85) and Cantonese restaurant Summer Pavilion at No.86. Beijing's Ling Long enters the list at No.77 and Shanghai's Meet the Bund is a new entry at No.89.
Bangkok's new entrants are Côte by Mauro Colagreco (No.71) and Wana Yook (No.72). Seoul's new entrant is Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace at No.68 and Jakarta's is August at No.95.
William Drew, Director of Content for Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, says: "This is the third year that we are unveiling the 51-100 list and it is really exciting to see the ever-expanding showcase of culinary excellence in Asia. We hope the list provides inspiration for gourmets around the world as they embark on their gastro-itineraries."
The 2023 list will be revealed on the 28th of March in Singapore, hosted in collaboration with destination partner Singapore Tourism Board at Resorts World Sentosa.
The awards ceremony will also be live-streamed via Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Facebook and 50 Best Restaurants TV YouTube channel.
No.100 Vea
Hong Kong
No.99 Xin Rong Ji
Hong Kong
No.98 Nahm
Bangkok
No.97 Sushi Hare
Hong Kong
No.96 Liberte
Kaohsiung
No.95 August – NEW ENTRY
Jakarta
No.94 Nadodi
Kuala Lumpur
No.93 Ekaa – NEW ENTRY
Mumbai
No.92 Golden Flower
Macau
No.91 Hommage – NEW ENTRY
Tokyo
No.90 Été
Tokyo
No.89 Meet the Bund – NEW ENTRY
Shanghai
No.88 Obscura
Shanghai
No.87 Adachi Sushi
Taipei
No.86 Summer Pavilion – NEW ENTRY
Singapore
No.85 Claudine – NEW ENTRY
Singapore
No.84 Jaan by Kirk Westaway
Singapore
No.83 Nae:Um – NEW ENTRY
Singapore
No.82 Samrub Samrub Thai
Bangkok
No.81 Gaa
Bangkok
No.80 The Pizza Bar on 38th – NEW ENTRY
Tokyo
No.79 Eat and Cook
Kuala Lumpur
No.78 The Table
Mumbai
No.77 Ling Long – NEW ENTRY
Beijing
No.76 Fu1015
Shanghai
No.75 Nihonryori RyuGin
Tokyo
No.74 Dewakan
Kuala Lumpur
No.73 Lerdtip Wanghin
Bangkok
No.72 Wana Yook – NEW ENTRY
Bangkok
No.71 Côte by Mauro Colagreco – NEW ENTRY
Bangkok
No.70 8 1/2 Otto e Mezzo Bombana
Hong Kong
No.69 Ministry of Crab
Colombo
No.68 Eatanic Garden at Josun Palace – NEW ENTRY
Seoul
No.67 Esquisse – NEW ENTRY
Tokyo
No.66 Americano
Mumbai
No.65 Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet
Shanghai
No.64 Sugita
Tokyo
No.63 Lolla
Singapore
No.62 Estro – NEW ENTRY
Hong Kong
No.61 Ando – NEW ENTRY
Hong Kong
No.60 L'évo – NEW ENTRY
Toyama
No.59 Jin Sha
Hangzhou
No.58 Jade Dragon
Macau
No.57 Logy
Taipei
No.56 Thevar
Singapore
No.55 7th Door
Seoul
No.54 Yong Fu – NEW ENTRY
Hong Kong
No.53 Ta Vie
Hong Kong
No.52 Bukhara
New Delhi
No.51 Joo Ok
Seoul