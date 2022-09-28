Spartan Thailand set for return in Phuket this November

The hugely popular Spartan Race will be one of the wellness sports we are promoting, as part of the sports tourism ecosystem that will help create a trend in adopting the concept of Wellness in Phuket. The event will help stimulate the local economy at the same time.”





“More importantly, this race also arises from the integration of various parties, both public and private sector and in particular, the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau or TCEB, which is an integral agency in promoting and driving this event in Phuket. This will be an important step for the province in becoming a world-class sporting destination.





The Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, the Sports Authority of Thailand, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand are all part of the huge governmental agencies that are working together and will be an integral part and process of our preparation for the bid to host the World Specialized Expo in 2028.





On this occasion, I would like to thank all parties working together to promote the growth of Health, Wellness, and Sports tourism in Phuket" Mr. Pichet revealed.





Mr. Pattanachai Singhawara, Director of the Southern Region, Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau, said, “The 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship is held to reinforce Thailand's capacity and successes in organizing Mega Events and World Festivals.





This will be a continuation of the success of the first Spartan race in Chiang Mai that took place on 13 and 14 August.





The Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau hold the core responsibilities of collaborating and bringing in world-class events to attract more visitors to the country.





Our responsibilities include mentoring and advising on the planning of events for the host city, to ensure the smooth organization of the events, while at the same time synchronizing the visions and directions of different departments and organizations towards a common objective.





We believe that this Spartan Race will drive tourism and the economy in the high potential area of Phuket through the Festival Economy policy, which is a timely and important opportunity for Phuket to showcase its potential and ability in hosting the World Specialized Expo in 2028”.





Mr. Anuparb Vejvanichsanong, Vice President of Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization, said that as a representative of Phuket, we are very pleased and honored to be the host city of the world-class Spartan Race.



We are prepared to fully support this global sporting event and host the thousands of athletes descending onto our Phuket city come November 26 and 27.



With Midas Grand Resort Hotel leading the way as the 1st Official Hotel Partner, the Phuket Hotel Association is working with its members to set aside the thousands of rooms expected from this event. The accommodations are mostly located within 7 minutes from Blue Tree Phuket, the race venue, with free shuttle services. This race event will also incorporate Official Gyms, Official Physio, and many other Official Partners in Phuket.



The 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship event is expected to cover an area of over 500 rai within Blue Tree Phuket and will be segmented to cater to the various requirements of the race. “We are READY and confident that we will offer a truly fantastic experience for all Spartans, supporters, tourists, and friends and families. We have the most excellent venue in Phuket; we have the food and drink options, and we have the PASSION. We are ready and looking forward to hosting the Spartan Apec Championship” Mr. Paolo Randone, Deputy Managing Director of Blue Tree Phuket said.



In addition, there will be a specially created ‘Spartan Festival’ activity - the Amazing Thailand Spartan “Beat on the Beach” Festival 2022 organized by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, where famous Thais and International artists and DJs are expected to perform. There will also be a ‘Wet n Wild Party’, A Blue Tree Signature Event alongside multiple selections of Food and Beverages scheduled on the evening of November 26 from 18:00 hrs. at Blue Tree, Phuket.



The 2022 Spartan Asia Pacific Championship race will see the top-notch and high-performing athletes taking part and competing for the honor of being the BEST in the Asia Pacific region.



Athletes can choose to sign up for the SPRINT, SUPER, KIDS, or HURRICANE HEAT 4 race categories.



For more information on the race and registration fees or any other details, please check out the official Spartan Race Thailand Facebook page (www.facebook.com/spartanracethailand), the website (www.spartan.com), or Instagram (@soartanracethailand)