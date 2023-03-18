Takrit and Rinlapat Emerge Victorious in C Classes at 2nd JAT

The final round actions of both classes can be seen through live streaming coverage on the Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage on Sunday from 9am onwards.

The 2nd JAT circuit is one of the six JAT events to be held in Thailand this season. Each circuit will be organized in line with international standards, with the goal of sharpening players' talents.

The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.

Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.

Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge.

Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4.

