Takrit and Rinlapat Emerge Victorious in C Classes at 2nd JAT
Takrit Supagornchoowong and Rinlapat Jantara reigned supreme in the C boys and C girls events respectively after their final round actions in the 2nd Junior Asian Tour (JAT) golf tournament at the Grand Prix Golf Club in Kanchanaburi on Saturday.
The 11-year-Takrit swapped three birdies with three bogeys to sign off with a 72 but his total of two over-par-146 was enough to propel him to two stroke-win over Nattagorn Bennukul. It was a back-to-back victory for Takrit who also won the C boys (age 10-12) title in the opening circuit two months ago in Songkhla.
“Even I hit an even par, I’m quite happy with the result and feel proud of myself. I’m quite well prepared for this tournament. I have been physically prepared to walk on this mountainous course. If you are not fit enough, you will get tired easily,” said Takrit.
Rinlapat, 12 years old from Songkhla, shot three birdies against four bogeys for a 73 and a total score of even par-144, six ahead of Kulsiri Kaewjjit, to dominate the girls’ category.
“I had a great time out there. Playing in this tournament taught me a lot. I got to carry my own bag and had to be patient with my game. I’ve learned how to plan my next shots and not to overhit my putts,” said Rinlapat.
In the A and B Class second round competitions, Wasurawich Sirasuphakorn bounced back from two bogeys at the front nine to notch five birdies for a 69 and a total six under-par-138 in the A boys (age 15-18) event. He will start the Sunday’s final with a two-shot advantage over overnight leader Polakrit Pawichai. The latter, with a 72, sat two shots back on a total 140 with Saran Jantatit following a stroke behind on 141.
Ajalawich Anantasethakul hit an even-par-72 for a total two under-par-142 to rise on top of the B boys (age 13-14) leaders’ board, followed by Traithunwa Thongsuk on 144.
Thai-French Louise Uma Landgraf still took full charge in the B girls competition as she fired a dazzling 64, without a bogey, to take a huge 11-shot lead over Phannaphisar Kiatphonsiri on 11 under-par-133.
The final round actions of both classes can be seen through live streaming coverage on the Junior Asian Tour Facebook Fanpage on Sunday from 9am onwards.
The 2nd JAT circuit is one of the six JAT events to be held in Thailand this season. Each circuit will be organized in line with international standards, with the goal of sharpening players' talents.
The Junior Asian Tour features six categories for boys and girls: C classes (age 10-12), B classes (age 13-14) and A classes (age 15-18). It is competed in a three-day stroke-play format (52 holes) for A and B classes and 36 holes for C classes. Each JAT circuit will award World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) and Junior Golf Scoreboard to players.
Apart from opportunities to gain world ranking points, youngsters with outstanding results on the Junior Asian Tour will receive wildcards into prestigious events including the LPGA, Ladies European Tour, Asian Tour, TrustGolf Tour and several professional events due in Thailand.
Four girls with the best results in the open class from JAT circuits 1-3 will be awarded wildcards into the final qualifying round of the LPGA-Ladies European Tour co-sanctioned Trustgolf Women Scottish Open. Boys and girls with outstanding results from circuits 1-3 will be granted spots in the Asian Tour – Ladies European co-sanctioned Asian Mixed Cup while those with best results from the JAT circuits 2-3 will earn their slots in the Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge.
Furthermore, winners from each JAT circuit will receive wildcards to the Thailand Mixed circuits 1-3 and the No 1 player on the JAT Order of Merits (after JAT circuits 1-3) will be eligible for the Thailand Mixed circuit 4.
