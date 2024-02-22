Thai Contingent Swells: Nine Thais Added to Blue Canyon Ladies Championship Lineup
The KLPGA Tour's "Blue Canyon Ladies Championship" has revealed the addition of nine more Thai female golfers who will compete against South Korean counterparts at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket, which offers a total prize purse of $650,000 (22.75 million baht) between March 15th to 17th, 2024.
In addition to former Thai No. 1 Pornanong Phatlum and Navaporn Soontreeyapas, an amateur golfer from the Thai national team, the organizers have unveiled nine additional players set to compete in the tournament, which follows a stroke play format spanning 54 holes (3 days) with no cut.
The roster includes 2022 Asian Games individual gold medalist Arpichaya Yubol, three-time Thai LPGA No. 1
Patcharajutar Kongkraphan, two-time Thai LPGA winner Wassawan Sangkapong, two-time Symetra Tour winner Sherman Santiwattanaphong, four-time JLPGA Step Up tour winner Budsabakorn Sukaphan, and emerging talents Phannarai Meesom-us, Onkanok Soisuwan, Thanita Muangkhumsakul, and Kornkamol Sukaree.
+
All 11 players are eager to challenge themselves against the formidable competitors of the KLPGA Tour.
The "Blue Canyon Ladies Championship" marks Thailand's inaugural KLPGA event and will witness the largest contingent of 11 Thai female golfers ever to participate in a KLPGA Tour event.
Set against the backdrop of the iconic Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket, Thailand, this tournament has garnered participation from numerous KLPGA Tour stars.
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, a KLPGA Tour event, is the result of a three-year sponsorship agreement between Blue Canyon Country Club Phuket and the KLPGA Tour. The goal of the tournament is to promote the course's potential as a host for international golf tournaments.
This year marks the 66th anniversary of Thai-Korean diplomatic relations, celebrating and strengthening the relationship through sports and cultural exchange. Additionally, it catalyzes golf tourism in Phuket and inspires young golfers. This tournament is one of the KLPJG Tour events played outside of South Korea this year.
Tickets for the full tournament are priced at 1,000 THB, with weekend passes available at 800 THB and daily passes ranging from 400 to 500 THB.
Exclusive BC Lounge Packages offer members a 20% discount, granting access to luxurious amenities at the BC Terrace, including complimentary meals, lucky draws, and exclusive tournament broadcasts, all included with standard admission.
Prices for the BC Lounge Packages are 7,500 THB for the full tournament, 5,000 THB for weekends, and 2,500 to 3,000 THB for daily entry.
For inquiries or ticket purchases, kindly contact Khun Eve and Khun Ning at 062-245-7999 or via email at [email protected].
Blue Canyon Country Club earned the prestigious title of Best Golf Course in Thailand (Canyon & Lakes Courses) at the Asian Golf Awards 2018 and was honoured as Asia’s Best Golf Course by Asiamoney in 2004, 2005, and 2007.
Adding to its accolades, the club was recognized as Thailand’s Best Golf Course in 2022 at the World Golf Awards.
……………………………………………
Since its establishment in 1977, the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) has consistently held a prominent position among the world's leading women's golf tours.
Recognized as one of the eight premier tours globally, alongside the likes of LPGA, Japan LPGA, Ladies European, WPGA, Epson, Ladies European Tour Access Series, and China LPGA, KLPGA is distinguished for featuring in the Rolex Women's World Rankings.
Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2023, the tour successfully hosted a total of 32 tournaments, further solidifying its status as a major force in women's professional golf."