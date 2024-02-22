Thai Contingent Swells: Nine Thais Added to Blue Canyon Ladies Championship Lineup

Tickets for the full tournament are priced at 1,000 THB, with weekend passes available at 800 THB and daily passes ranging from 400 to 500 THB.

Exclusive BC Lounge Packages offer members a 20% discount, granting access to luxurious amenities at the BC Terrace, including complimentary meals, lucky draws, and exclusive tournament broadcasts, all included with standard admission.

Prices for the BC Lounge Packages are 7,500 THB for the full tournament, 5,000 THB for weekends, and 2,500 to 3,000 THB for daily entry.

For inquiries or ticket purchases, kindly contact Khun Eve and Khun Ning at 062-245-7999 or via email at [email protected].

Blue Canyon Country Club earned the prestigious title of Best Golf Course in Thailand (Canyon & Lakes Courses) at the Asian Golf Awards 2018 and was honoured as Asia’s Best Golf Course by Asiamoney in 2004, 2005, and 2007.

Adding to its accolades, the club was recognized as Thailand’s Best Golf Course in 2022 at the World Golf Awards.

……………………………………………

Since its establishment in 1977, the Korean Ladies Professional Golf Association (KLPGA) has consistently held a prominent position among the world's leading women's golf tours.

Recognized as one of the eight premier tours globally, alongside the likes of LPGA, Japan LPGA, Ladies European, WPGA, Epson, Ladies European Tour Access Series, and China LPGA, KLPGA is distinguished for featuring in the Rolex Women's World Rankings.

Celebrating its 46th anniversary in 2023, the tour successfully hosted a total of 32 tournaments, further solidifying its status as a major force in women's professional golf."