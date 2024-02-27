Blue Canyon Ladies Championship confirms 3 top KLPGA players

This historic edition marks the inaugural staging of the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship in Thailand and promises the largest contingent of Thai players ever witnessed in a KLPGA Tour event. The tournament will unfold across 54 holes (spanning three rounds), with no cut.

Among the entrants are 11 Thai players, alongside three of the top 10 players on the KLPGA Tour. Notably, these elite players include Lee Yewon (KLPGA Tour No. 1), Kim Su-ji (KLPGA Tour No. 3), Park Ji-young (KLPGA Tour No. 4), and Park Hyun-kyung (KLPGA Tour No. 6).

Kim Su-ji, 28, positioned at 3rd on the tour and 38th in the world rankings, secured triumph in the Hanwha Classic 2023, Hana Financial Group Championship, and OK Financial Group Se Ri Park Invitational during the previous year.