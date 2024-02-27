Blue Canyon Ladies Championship confirms 3 top KLPGA players
The Blue Canyon Ladies Championship, a KLPGA Tour event boasting a total purse of US$650,000 ( 22.75 million baht), has officially confirmed the participation of three top KLPGA players who will vie for victory at the Blue Canyon Country Club in Phuket, scheduled from March 15 to 17, 2024.
This historic edition marks the inaugural staging of the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship in Thailand and promises the largest contingent of Thai players ever witnessed in a KLPGA Tour event. The tournament will unfold across 54 holes (spanning three rounds), with no cut.
Among the entrants are 11 Thai players, alongside three of the top 10 players on the KLPGA Tour. Notably, these elite players include Lee Yewon (KLPGA Tour No. 1), Kim Su-ji (KLPGA Tour No. 3), Park Ji-young (KLPGA Tour No. 4), and Park Hyun-kyung (KLPGA Tour No. 6).
Kim Su-ji, 28, positioned at 3rd on the tour and 38th in the world rankings, secured triumph in the Hanwha Classic 2023, Hana Financial Group Championship, and OK Financial Group Se Ri Park Invitational during the previous year.
Park Ji-young, 36, is ranked 57th in the world and 4th on the KLPGA Tour, emerged victorious in two tournaments last season: the KB Financial Group Star Championship and Evercollagen the Siena Queens Crown.
Additionally, she claimed victory in two tournaments in 2022: the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open and the Mediheal Hankookilbo Championship.
Park Hyun-Kyung, 24, No 65 in the world and 6th on the tour, celebrated one tour victory in the SK Networks Seoul Economics Ladies Classic and finished a runner-up in the Mediheal Hankookilbo Championship.
The inception of the Blue Canyon Ladies Championship materialized through a three-year sponsorship pact between Blue Canyon Country Club and the KLPGA Tour.
The tournament endeavours to showcase the golf course's potential to host international events, commemorate the 66th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Thailand and Korea, and invigorate golf tourism in Phuket.
Viewers worldwide can catch the excitement as the tournament unfolds, broadcast live on TrueSport 5 via TrueVisions from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. during the tournament days.