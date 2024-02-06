Starting Feb 14, Bali enforces tourism tax; online payment encouraged

The new tourism tax applies to those visiting mainland Bali as well as its surrounding islands such as Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Ceningan.

Tourists arriving from other parts of Indonesia via land or domestic flights also have to pay the tax. Children are not exempted.

As the levy is collected per entry, island-hoppers who are going to nearby Lombok and Gili Islands, which lie outside of Bali province, will have to pay another 150,000 rupiah when they return to Bali.

Bali tourism chief Tjok Bagus Pemayun first announced the start date of the tourism tax in September 2023.

He had assured that payment could be processed at airport counters in no more than 23 seconds, reported The Bali Sun.