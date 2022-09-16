GQ Perfect Stretch Light Chino™ Shorts: For the comfort of all lifestyles

Made from high-quality fabric with water-repellent capability, GQ Perfect Stretch Light Chino™ Shorts are light, breathable, and flexible in four directions for maximum comfort. The pockets are deep and can block radiation from mobile phones, while the waist is adjustable up to two inches. GQ Perfect Stretch Light Chino™ are truly the shorts for everyday activities.

GQ Perfect Stretch Light Chino™ Shorts come in several colours and seven sizes for the perfect fit. Available at GQ shops in leading department stores and online shop at https://gqsize.link/PNQv9W

#GQApparel #GQChinoshorts #GQPefectChinoShorts